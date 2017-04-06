Ex-convict and former Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori paid a condolence visit to the family of his long-time friend and political ally, former Bayelsa State Governor, late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha on Wednesday, April 5.

Recall Ibori was still serving his jail term in United Kingdom for fraud when Alamieyeseigha died on October 10, 2015, of a high-blood-pressure-related ailment at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Rivers State.

The ex-Delta governor was accompanied on the visit by political leaders and stakeholders from Delta State, including the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Monday Igbuya.

Ibori described Alamieyeseigha as a patriotic leader who was very courageous and outspoken and stood on the side of his people at all times.

He said he was devastated when the news of the death of the Bayelsa ex-governor got to him in the United Kingdom as they both shared a common ideology and relationship, which he noted was very deep.

He added that Alamieyeseigha, until his demise, fought against oppression and evil which ultimately led to his untimely death.

While sympathising with the late governor’s family, Ibori urged them to take solace in the fact that he (Alams) was a good man, who would forever be remembered for his legacies.

Ibori, who equally took time to visit the graveside of the departed Alamieyeseigha, assured the family that he would always remember and stand by them as their father and son would have done same for his family.

The former Delta State governor also shed tears at the graveside of the late ex-governor of Bayelsa State.