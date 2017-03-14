Sanusi Mohammed, a former aide to ex-Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda has had the 220 flats located in 20 estates allegedly belonging to him confiscated by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Among what ICPC recovered include 165 rounds of ammunition, a pump action rifle and other weapons in some of Mohammed’s properties located at GRA, Bauchi State.

The discovery was made following a tip-off by a whistle-blower.

According to the source, “About 10 days ago, we received a tip-off from a whistle-blower about the lifestyle of one Sanusi Mohammed, a former aide to former Bauchi Governor, Isa Yuguda.

“We traced 220 flats in 20 estates to him. The houses range from two-bedroom to three-bedroom flats.

“Inside some of the properties, we discovered four sophisticated guns with 165 rounds of ammunition, five exotic cars and 15 new air conditioners.

“We believe the air conditioners were donated to the Bauchi State Government by China.

“We also recovered some cash as well as 25 designer watches and 20 bales of brocade.”

It was learnt that Mohammed was arrested by the ICPC and quizzed but was later released on administrative bail.

Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, when contacted said she could not speak on the matter.

She said, “According to the ICPC Act, we are not allowed to divulge details of investigation. I cannot deny or confirm any story. In any case, anyone who is under investigation is presumed innocent until proved otherwise.”

Just few days ago, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also sealed a multi-million naira mansion belonging to Yugusa ‎at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Street, GRA, Bauchi.