40 vehicles have been recovered by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) from retiring directors and deputy directors of the Ministry of Water Resources.

Among the vehicles recovered are eight Toyota Prado, two Toyota RAV4, one Audi Q7, one Ford Explorer, one Land Rover, one Nissan Patrol; three Toyota Avensis; 14 Hilux Pick-up; seven Toyota Corolla; one Toyota Camry and one Audi A6.