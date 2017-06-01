Chukwuma Austin Dike, the Christian Igbo man, who during his NYSC service converted to Islam has renounced the religion for Christianity.

Recall Dike had converted to Islam after Buhari’s victory at the 2015 presidential election.

Yesterday, Chukwuma released a video renouncing Islam and making certain allegations stating why he made a u-turn.

Below are his reasons for renouncing Islam:

“I, Chukwuma Austin Dike hereby renounce Islam, I will on Sunday be rededicating my life back to God in Anglican church.I am renouncing Islam because of tribalism, Isis operations in Nigeria and because I have excaped 7 assassination attempts by Muslims.5 times in the mosque at Mabushi abuja and in kano;on the day corpes of fulani herdsmen was discourverd in Abia state.The last one was inside American embassy in Abuja.Thier is no Islam in Nigeria what we have is fulani agenda. I pity any non fulani or at least kanuri practicing islam in Nigeria u are nothing but a slave.for more details go to my face book page search for Chukwuma Austin Dike u will see the video

