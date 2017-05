Gunmen suspected to be militants have attacked Igbo-Nla Model College, Epe again and kidnapped six children.

This is the second time in seven months that kidnappers have invaded the school. Recall that in October last year, kidnappers struck the school and kidnapped two teachers and four students of the college.

Although details of the latest kidnap are still sketchy, it was gathered that security forces have been deployed to comb surrounding bushes for the children.