Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has said he watched the winning goal that won Manchester City the EPL title in 2012 in a viewing centre which he had saved N50 to watch.

Iheanacho was a 15-year-old when his now teammate Aguero scored a 94th-minute winner on the final day of the season to clinch a 3-2 victory over Queens Park Rangers and City’s first title in 44 years.

Iheanacho had never watched City before but says the moment had a big impact on him — and four years on, the strikers are now lining up alongside each other at the Etihad Stadium.

The 20-year-old said he usually could not afford to watch Premier League matches when he was growing up but made a special exception for Aguero’s dramatic winner on the final day of the season, which saw City take the title away from bitter rivals Manchester United.

“There was one place in town that everybody called the ‘game centre,’ and it had a satellite dish, but you had to pay money to go inside,” Iheanacho told The Players’ Tribune.

“It was N50 for a Premier League match, and I did not have that kind of money. So I would wait outside playing football with my mates until somebody came out and told us what had happened in the match.

“In 2012, when I was 15, I saved some money and went to the game centre on the last day of the Premier League season. It was a very big deal, because the title race was so close.

“I sat there and watched Sergio Aguero score the last-minute goal that won Man City the title — and that took it away from Man United. On the TV, Sergio took his shirt off and whipped it around, and everybody in the game centre was going crazy.

“That was maybe the first Man City game I ever watched. I had never been to England before. I had no idea that in a few years, I would be playing on the same team as Sergio.”