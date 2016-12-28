Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has been accused by the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide of paying Funalin herdsmen to carry out attacks in Southern Kaduna.

El-Rufai had earlier claimed that Niger Delta militants were contracted to carry out attacks in southern Kaduna but the spokesman of the IYC, Eric Omare in a statement issued in Yenagoa described the governor’s comment as reckless and condemnable.

The statement read in part, “The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide states that the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam El Rufai is inciting the people of Kaduna State and by implication the entire north against Niger Deltans by his statement that Niger Delta militants have been hired to carry out attacks in southern Kaduna.

“This statement is reckless and highly condemnable. Mallam El-Rufai having failed in his duty to protect the lives and properties of the people of southern Kaduna should not use innocent Niger Deltans as scapegoats. Niger Deltans have no business going all the way to Kaduna or any part of Nigeria to attack Nigerians.

“We call on Nigerians and the security agencies to hold Governor El-Rufai responsible for any attack on Niger Deltans in the north as a result of his irresponsible statement.

“The Fulani herdsmen who El-Rufai paid for killing people are well known to the world, hence Niger Deltans should not be linked under any circumstances to the unwarranted killings going on in southern Kaduna.

“We also call the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency bring the killings in southern Kaduna to a stop and bring the perpetrators to justice including Governor El-Rufai.”