Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Minister of Industries, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah were yesterday gifted two trunk boxes filled with ‘Made-In-Aba’ products by Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu.

The Large Trunk Boxes labelled “made-in-aba” which contain Bags, Clothes, belts, Shoes etc was presented by the Governor and his wife at a Banquet organised by the State Government as a way of Appreciating the Federal Government’s effort in encouraging the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the State.

It should be recalled that The Vice president along with other Delegates visited Aba, the Commercial hub of Abia State yesterday to flag off the maiden edition of MSMEs clinic in the State.

In appreciation of the goodwill, The Minister for Industries, Trade and Investments, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah assured Abians that his ministry will do everything to support the initiatives of Governor Ikpeazu in growing the economy of the state.

