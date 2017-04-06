Following a statement by the All Progressives Congress that the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay, should stop talking about the members of the National Assembly, the renowned lawyer has reacted angrily to it.

Recall that the APC had in a statement yesterday, April 5 asked Sagay, who had been engaged in war of words with the upper chamber of the National Assembly over a statement he made impugning the integrity of the lawmakers to stop talking henceforth.

This was part of moves by the party to halt the deterioration in the relationship between the executive and the National Assembly.

But according to Sagay, the party has no moral standing to tell him what to do since he was not and appointee of the party but Buhari’s.

He further said that as far as he knows, his views have been in tandem with that of the President.

Sagay who addressed journalists on Thursday in Abuja, reiterated his resolve to dishonour Senate’s summon, adding that the APC has started to obey evil.

He said: “I am not an appointee of the APC. I don’t know where they thought they had the authority to tell me what I should do. I certainly will not honour it (Senate’s summons).

“My view about what we are doing is in consonance with what the President is doing.

“They (APC) are just compromising with evil. That is what the party is doing and they certainly will not get me to do that.

“I will continue with the original programme of Buhari to get rid of corruption in this country. I will not compromise.”

Recall that the National Assembly had invited Sagay over the his ‘unguarded’ comments concerning the Senate but he had insisted that the lawmakers lacked the powers to invite him.