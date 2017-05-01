A former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has hinted that a book on how the APC defeated former President Goodluck Jonathan and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will soon hit the news stand.

Tinubu disclosed this yesterday at the public presentation of a book written by the former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Umar Yar’Adua and chairman of Thisday Editorial Board, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi, titled: ‘Against The Run of Play’: How an incumbent President was defeated in Nigeria in Lagos.

Tinubu, who was represented by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, at the event, said the controversy on the 2015 election and how he did not end up being the running mate of President Muhammadu Buhari should be put to rest until it is time to lay it all bare without any inhibitions.

“Where did the Vice President emerge from? Who nominated the Vice President? I’ll like to say that even the vice president himself has said it, not once or twice that a certain political leader in the south west nominated him for the job and we all know who the fellow is.

“And that nomination has been a very good choice judging from the wonderful works the vice president has been doing but like some have said already, everyone will tell their stories when it is time,” he said.

Speaking further, against the backdrop of widespread reports that Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, opposed his hope of joining the ticket, Tinubu’s aide said: “Asiwaju is working on his own book to tell the story of what actually transpired concerning the wonderful job he did moulding the APC into the kind of awesome political machinery that it became, strong enough to unseat an incumbent president for the first time in a contemporary history.”

The book launching event, which took place at the Nigerian Institute for International Affairs, Victoria Island, Lagos, was attended by eminent personalities including former Commonwealth Secretary General, Emeka Anyaoku; former Kwara governor, Chief Cornerlius Adebayo; Mrs Onari Duke, wife of Donald Duke, former governor of Cross River State and former Head of State, General Abdusalami Abubakar (retd.) who chaired the occasion.