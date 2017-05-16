A 35-year-old Muslim cleric, Yusuf Amzat-Salam, also known as Alfa Abu, his wife and four children were killed by unknown persons in the early hours of Tuesday, May 16 in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

It was gathered that the couple’s eldest child, a girl, was aged 11, followed by her twin brothers, aged 8 and the last female child, aged 2.

All the victims have since been buried in accordance with Muslim rites amid wailing.

The attackers, whose motive could not be ascertained, butchered the entire household with machetes.

The victims were discovered in the pool of their blood when school bus came to pick the children.

A close family friend, Mr. Yusuf Oludaisi, described the act as dastardly and wicked, wondering what the victims must have done to warrant such treatment.

“He was someone with whom I grew up together. I have known him for 30 years to be humble and kind to everyone who crossed his path.

“It’s really sad because this was someone you will never see quarreling or being disrespectful,” said Oludaisi.

The younger brother of the victim, Alfa Ishaaq Amzat-Salam, however, said he would leave the matter for God to judge.

“I leave those who perpetrated such evil in God’s hands, for He alone will judge them. The deed cannot be undone.

“I will always remember my brother forever for his loving kindness, as he was a shining light to us all,” said Ishaaq.

(NAN)