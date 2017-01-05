Investigations carried out by Imo state Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Public Utilities, Obinna Nshirim, during the yuletide holiday, showed that 70% of Igbos do not read newspapers or listen to radio.

The commissioner while speaking during an interview with Imo Broadcasting Corporation in Owerri yesterday, January 4 added that he also discovered that Hausas are more informed as a hausa shoemaker has a radio beside him which he listens to just to get informed.

“While others were enjoying their Christmas, I was moving around because it is my duty as information commissioner to know how far I have informed the people as well as to get feedback from them. In what could be described as a shocking experience while going around, I discovered to my horror that our people are not informed. 70 percent of Igbo do not listen to news, they do not read newspapers. We say we are intelligent, we say we are informed but that Hausa boy that cleans your shoe has a radio in his pocket.”