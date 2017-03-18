Due to rumours in some quarters by his political apponents that he has recorded achievements in the state by borrowin, Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has denied such claims and added that his government has spent N50bn on free education without borrowing from the bank.

Okorocha revealed this while briefing journalists at his private residence in Owerri. He added that instead of his administration to borrow money that it had paid money borrowed by previous administrations in the state.

He said, “My opponents have been imagining that I have borrowed money to be doing all that my administration has achieved in five years. The truth of the matter is that this government has not borrowed any money.

“For posterity reasons, this government is not owing any bank or person, any amount except for the bailout fund that N100m is been deducted from the source monthly. Any subsequent government that comes and says that Rochas borrowed is a criminal one”.

Okorocha, however, disclosed that his administration had spent over N50bn on free education since the introduction of the programme. He regretted that his political opponents took the free education programme as a ruse.

He said, “They (Opponents) have taken my free education policy as a ruse. There was stampede at the locations where the students were asked to go and get forms to fill to show they are really indigenes of the State because of the information that none indigenes claim to be Imo people because of the programme”.