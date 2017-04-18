Imo State Police Command has nabbed a suspected child thief, Chibueze Nwaozuzu, for allegedly selling a six-year-old girl girl he stole for N200,000.

The victim, Chinecherem Anoruo, had been declared missing by the parents, who reported the case to the police.

In the course of investigation, it was discovered that Nwaozuzu allegedly stole the child and sold her to one Comfort Umunnakwe.

The State Police Commissioner, Chris Ezike, said the command recovered N83,000 from Nwaozuzu, adding that the six-year-old had been reunited with the parents.

He said, “We received a report of a missing six-year-old child, Chinecherem Anoruo and during investigation, Nwaozuzu was arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime.

“The suspect made useful statements to the police. He stated that he stole the child and sold her to one Comfort Umunnakwe for N200,000. Comfort was arrested and the stolen child recovered. The sum of N83,000, being part of the proceeds of the sale of the child, was also recovered from Nwaozuzu.”