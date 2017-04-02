One of the Nigerian students among Africans attacked by Indians, 23-year-old Precious Amalcima has narrated his ordeal, PUNCH reports.

Read excerpts below;

Can you tell us your background?

I am a 23-year-old final year student of Political Science at NOIDA International University, India. I am from Edo State. My brother, Endurance, who was also attacked, is studying Economics in the same institution.

What led to your attack by the Indians on Monday?

Few days ago, five Nigerians were accused of killing a 17-year-old Indian student, Manish Khari, who died of a suspected drug overdose. The police arrested the Nigerians and later released them. The five Nigerians accused of killing the Indian boy are also students of NOIDA International University.

So, some Indian locals went to the homes of the accused to harass them, claiming they killed the Indian boy. The mother of the deceased was trying to take the case to court. The police released the Nigerians on Sunday (March 26). I think that enraged the Indians. On Monday, while the convocation was going on in our school, we (my brother and I) asked the police if we could go out. This was due to the tension then. The police gave us the green light to step out.

That evening, I was not feeling well. So I told my younger brother, Endurance, to get me some drugs. When he came back, we decided to go for shopping at a certain mall close to our hostel. While we were inside the mall, we got information that the locals were attacking blacks. We began to panic as we considered which route to follow to avoid the (rampaging) locals.

Why didn’t you hide inside the mall?

No one was trying to help. The Indians at the mall became hostile and asked us to go out. Suddenly, we saw Indians, who we think were more than 500, running towards us. They held sticks and other weapons. We entered another plaza and asked for help but nobody was interested in helping us to take cover. We hid somewhere for about 25 minutes but the crowd soon caught up with us. They dragged out my brother from where he was hiding and began to beat him. They also dragged me out from where I was hiding. They stabbed me on the shoulder with a knife as I cried for help. It was our cries that attracted other students, who called the police. The police came to our aid and rushed my brother and I to the hospital. The medical officers at the hospital refused to treat us. They were even laughing at us.

How come they refused to attend to you when it was the police who took you to the hospital?

It was not only us who were attacked; other blacks in the city were also attacked. So, the police had to leave us at the hospital to rescue others. So, I dragged my brother out of the hospital. Fortunately, we saw an Indian, who was a Good Samaritan. The Indian took us to another hospital where we eventually received medical assistance. The (Nigerian) embassy officials later came to commiserate with us. They took good care of us and even paid the hospital bills. So after three days, on Wednesday, we were discharged while the police escorted us home.