Two Nigerians have been arrested by the Indian Police for smuggling two kilogrammes of heroin.

The two, arrested in New Delhi, were identified as Austin and Edeh Sunday Chukwudi.

Both Edeh and Chukwudi operated a drug network in Punjab. They covered their acts of smuggling by showing themselves as businessmen dealing in import and export of spare parts.

They confessed that the drugs were supplied to them from across the border, Tribune India reported.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that one packet containing 1 kg heroin was buried in a deserted place near a brick-kiln at Chaunkimaan and another packet near the abandoned railway platform of Mullanpur railway station. The police recovered both packets.

During further investigation into the case, it was found that Austin went to India five years ago on a business visa and then got married to an Indian woman.

The police have registered a case against both accused under the NDPS Act at the Dakha police station.