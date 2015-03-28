jonathanBuhari The results from the presidential elections have started trickling in. We give you updates of election results from across the country here based on information from credible news sources and voters via Twitter:

STATE LEVEL

  1. Ekiti State Presidential PDP 176,351, APC 120,308

LGA LEVEL

Abuja

  1. Kuje Area Council: PDP-16,973, APC-15,709

Ekiti

  1. Ekiti East LG APC- 8,274, PDP- 11, 922
  2. Ijero LG APC- 9,498, PDP- 13, 420
  3. Moba LG APC- 7,492, PDP- 8,687
  4. Oye LG APC- 8,574, PDP- 11,262
  5. Ekiti South West APC- 7,195, PDP-10,220
  6. Ilejemeje LG APC- 3000, PDP, 3,799
  7. Ikere LG APC- 7,990, PDP- 14,091
  8. Irepodun/Ifelodun APC – 7,970, PDP-11, 395
  9. Emure LG APC -5,353, PDP- 6,822
  10. Ekiti West APC- 8,001, PDP- 10,003
  11. Ado Ekiti APC- 14,414, PDP- 25,411
  12. Efon LG APC- 3,103, PDP- 5,699
  13. Ido Osi LG APC- 7,433, PDP-12,479
  14. Ise Orun LG APC- 5,675, PDP-9,158
  15. Ikole LG APC-10,026, PDP- 13,306
  16. Gboyin LG APC- 6,334, PDP- 8,792

Sokoto

  1. Goronyo LGA APC 28,950, PDP 7664
  2. Denge Shuni LGA APC 31,036, PDP 6,918.
  3. Kware LGA APC 25,286, PDP 6,918
  4. Binji LGA APC: 16,478 PDP: 4,722
  5. Gwadabawa LGA APC: 34,929 PDP: 5,029
  6. Wurno LGA APC: 24,414 PDP: 3,948
  7. Sokoto South LGA APC: 48,900 PDP: 11,048
  8. Sokoto North LGA APC: 44,705 PDP: 8,687

Ogun

  1. Odeda LGA: APC 11,102, PDP 4,456
  2. Ijebu Ode LGA: APC 14,043, PDP 8,972
  3. Ewekoro LGA: APC 9,626, PDP 3,227
  4. Sagamu LGA: PDP 17,263, APC 15,761
  5. Odogbolu LGA: APC 11,623 PDP 11,405
  6. Ijebu-North LGA: APC 7,638 PDP 6,163
  7. Abeokuta-North LGA: APC 21,213 PDP 5,742
  8. Abeokuta South LGA: APC 35,878 PDP 10,062
  9. Ogun Waterside LGA: APC 7,076 PDP 8,063
  10. Ado Odo/Ota LGA: APC 37,385 PDP 15,252
  11. Ijebu-East APC 9,109,PDP 10045,
  12. Egbado North; APC 14,169, PDP 10,491,
  13. Ijebu North LG APC 14,410, PDP 20,500,
  14. Ifo Local Govt: ,APC 27353,PDP 8,645,
  15. Egbado North: APC 16,459, PDP 13,408,

Borno

  1. Marte LGA: APC scored 4262; and PDP got 242 votes.
  2. Kala Balge LGA: APC – 1766; PDP – 98 votes
  3. Askira-Uba LGA: APC – 5220 and PDP – 1308 votes
  4. Ngala LGA: APC 2,764; PDP -241 votes
  5. Kukawa LGA: APC scored 5662; and PDP – 230 votes
  6. Mobbar LGA: APC polled 4487; PDP – 108 votes
  7. Abadam LGA: APC scored 2657; PDP – 70 votes
  8. Nganzai LGA: APC got 3,521; and PDP got 211 votes
  9. Kaga LGA: APC scored 6133; PDP got 202 votes
  10. Mafa LGA: APC polled 7,140; and PDP got 178 vot
  Daura LGA, Katsina State, Buhari's LGA President APC 69, 632, PDP 117
  12. Mafa LGA: APC polled 7,140; and PDP got 178 votes

Kwara

  1. Ifelodun LGA; APC: 20,414 PDP: 10,826
  2. Irepodun LGA; APC: 13,265 DP: 8,062
  3. Oyun LGA: APC. 9240. PDP. 5835
  4. Asa LGA APC: 16,696 PDP: 7,664
  5. Ilorin East LGA APC 27,986 PDP 13,091
  6. Three LGs results awaited

Plateau

  1. Langtang South LGA; APC 7,977 PDP15,569
  2. Riyom LGA; APC 5,291 PDP 29,437
  3. Kanke; APC 8,063 PDP 24,800
  4. Jos East; APC 10,875 PDP 9,904
  5. Jos South; APC 22,490 PDP 89,741
  6. Barakin Ladi; APC 12,765 PDP 47,964
  7. Bassa; APC 22,625 PDP 32,519
  8. Langtang North; APC 9,416 PDP 28,677

Nassarawa

  1. Keffi LGA: PDP- 11, 330 APC- 24, 336
  2. Kokona LGA: PDP-23, 600 APC-10, 492
  3. Obi LGA: APC: 12,543 PDP: 22,693
  4. Keana LG APC:7,515, PDP: 8,813

Ondo

  1. Ondo West LGA PDP: 20,243 APC: 18,923
  2. Owo LGA PDP: 13,757 APC: 27,290
  3. Irele LGA PDP: 11,639 APC:  9,969
  4. Akoko South-East PDP: 6,769 APC: 7,245
  5. Idanre PDP: 12,290 APC: 12,654
  6. Akoko South-West PDP President: 15,490 APC President 25,336
  7. Odigbo PDP 19,315 APC 18,655
  8. Ile Oluji/Okeigbo PDP: 13,652, APC: 12,338
  9. Akoko South-West PDP: 15,490, APC 25,336
  10. Ile Oluji/Okeigbo PDP: 13,652, APC: 12,338
  11. Ese Odo PDP: 24,943, APC: 4,002
  12. Ondo East PDP: 8708 APC 5,922
  13. Akure North PDP: 7,817 APC: 13,092
  14. Akure South PDP: 18,125 APC: 50,411
  15. Ifedore PDP: 8,031 APC: 13,459
  16. Ilaje PDP: 15,692 APC: 14,907

 

Lagos

  1. Lagos Mainland LGA APC: 33,898 PDP: 23,857
  2. EPE LGA APC – 19,179, PDP – 16,400
  3. Ikorodu LGA APC – 49,901 PDP – 29,604

Oyo

  1. Iwajowa LGA: APC: 8715 PDP: 7385
  2. Ona Ara LGA: PDP: 7175 APC: 12291
  3. Ibarapa East LG: PDP: 7009; APC: 10482
  4. Atiba LGA: APC: 16755 PDP: 6443
  5. Ido LGA: APC: 17235 PDP: 6538
  6. Kojola LGA: PDP: 11045 APC: 14538
  7. Afijio LGA: PDP: 8001 APC: 5738
  8. Orelope LGA APC: 9425 PDP: 5384
  9. Irepo LGA APC: 10,380 PDP: 4979
  10. Itesiwaju LGA APC: 7257 PDP: 7605
  11. ‎Iseyin LGA APC: 24075 PDP: 10569
  12. Oyo East LGA APC: 17,105 PDP: 6326
  13. Orire LGA APC: 10,161 PDP: 13,238
  14. Saki west Lga APC- 25965; PDP- 7008
  15. ‎Lagelu Lga APC- 15,547; PDP- 7,366
  16. Surulere lga APC- 7448; Pdp- 12,793.
  17. Ibarapa central APC‎- 8857; Pdp- 6671
  18. Ibarapa west APC- 10178; PDP- 6357
  19. Ogooluwa LG APC- 6034;  PDP‎- 7697
  20. Ibadan North APC: 30,312 PDP: 15,946
  21. Ogbomoso South APC: 5,984 PDP: 15,521
  22. Egbeda APC: 24,123 PDP: 10,141
  23. Ibadan South east APC: 27,470 PDP: 10,994
  24. Ibadan North east APC: 30,312 PDP: 15,946
  25. Ogbomoso North APC: 10,472 PDP: 19,339
  26. Olorunsogo APC: 6,572 PDP: 5,789
  27. Ibadan north west APC: 19,929 PDP: 10,751
  28. Saki East APC: 7,208 PDP: 5,368
  29. Ibadan South west APC: 42232 PDP: ‎15073
  30. ‎Ibadan North LGA APC: 46298 PDP: ‎18040
  31. Akinyele LGA APC: 22408 PDP: ‎10357

 

Osun

  1. Egbedore LGA APC: 9565 PDP: 6465
  2. Ayedaade LGA APC: 13560 PDP: 9466
  3. Odo-Otin LGA APC: 13545 PDP: 10229
  4. Ifelodun LGA APC: 16830 PDP: 9826
  5. Ede North LGA APC: 15709 PDP: 9853
  6. Ejigbo LGAAPC: 17302 PDP: 10387
  7. Ede South LGA APC: 12068 PDP: 6889
  8. Osogbo LGA APC: 35344 PDP: 11562

Kano

  1. KIBIYA LG = APC23,000, PDP 4,999
  2. GABASAWA LG = APC 31,000, PDP 8,840
  3. ALBASU LG = APC 34,000, PDP 3,047
  4. BAGAWAI LG = APC 28,755, PDP 8,159
  5. KUNCHI LG = APC 24,542, PDP 2,921
  6. TSANYAWA LG = APC 32,662, PDP 4,819
  7. GAYA LG = APC 38,085, PDP1,888
  8. Rogo LG = APC 31,113 PDP 5,780
  9. Jaba LG =APC 5342, PDP 18314
  10. TOFA = APC 27,184, PDP5,622
  11. RANO = APC 28,678, PDP, 5259
  12. WUDIL = APC 39,503, PDP,3,539
  13. BUNKURE =A PC 28,599, PDP, 7,039
  14. MAKODA = APC 25,284, PDP, 4,225
  15. GEZAWA = APC 38,976, PDP,3,988
  16. GARUN MALLAM=27,818, PDP5,604
  17. KURA=38,680, PDP,7,975
  18. KUMBOTSO=APC 71,795, PDP,2,632
  19. DAWAKIN TOFA=APC 44,117, PDP,3,516
  20. AJINGI=APC 32,155, PDP 1,712
  21. MADOBI=APC 31,733, PDP7,718
  22. KABO=APC 39,293, PDP 3,957

Ebonyi

  1. Ezza North LGA APC: 3844 PDP: 21691
  2. Ezza South APC: 1065 PDP: 23257
  3. Afikpo South PDP: 19071 APC: 430

Kaduna

  1. Zango-Kataf LGA: APC – 11,034, PDP – 56,799
  2. Birnin-Gwari: APC – 43,926, PDP – 2,593.
  3. Giwa LGA: APC – 50,323, PDP – 4,556
  4. LGA:  APC – 16,399 PDP – 17,491
  5. Ikara LGA:       APC – 49,146 PDP – 7,170
  6. Igabi LGA:       APC – 97,841 PDP – 7,110

 

WARD LEVEL

  1. Dallimore Ward 009 in Ado Ekiti. Presidential: PDP 3503, APC 2062
  2. Owerri West Ezobodo ward 5 Presidential. PDP: 1,583, APC: 724, APA: 6

POLLING UNIT LEVEL

  1. Polling Unit 004 HUDCO II North Bank Makurdi, Benue. Presidential (APC:178, PDP:65).
  2. PU006, Idemili South, Okuzu Anam Hall. Presidential PDP 202, APC 23
  3. Ward 3, Unit 2, Bayelsa. PDP-106, APC-5, CPP-1, Labour-1, Void-1.
  4. Lokoja Ward A, PU SPEB President APC 364, PDP 114
  5. Lokoja Ward A, PU 020 Presidential: APC 218, 117
  6. Ward A, PU 014, Lokoja Presidential PDP 52, APC 258
  7. PU 003,Ward 10,Uyo Presidential PDP 138, APC 30, AD 2, AA 4
  8. Unit 1 Ward 9 Oshimili South, Delta State Presidential election  PDP – 361 APC – 33
  9. Ward 7, Unit 20, Mimiko’s ward, Ondo Presidential: APC 111, PDP 178 Senate APC 109, 179 Reps APC 103, PDP 177
  10. Iremo/Ajibamidele PG Hall, Ile-Ife APC 127, PDP 45, KOWA 3
  11. Iremo/Ajibamidele, Ile-Ife, Awolowo Hall (Unit 5) APC 130, PDP 44
  12. Iremo/Ajibamidele, Ile-Ife Sport (Unit 14) APC 105, PDP 41, KOWA 5, ACPN 1, APA 1, AD 1
  13. Iremo/Ajibamidele Fajuyi Hall (Unit 2) APC 71, PDP 27, KOWA 1, ACPN 1
  14. Ward 7, Unit 21 Opposite Mimiko’s ward Presidential APC 95, PDP 77 Senate APC 93, PDP 82 Reps APC 81, PDP 80
  15. Oke Ode Ward 2, PU 10, Kwara State Presidential APC 80, PDP 5 Senate APC 88, PDP 5 Reps APC 80, PDP 5
  16. AP Filling Station, Akure Ward 4 Presidential APC 234, PDP 71
  17. PU 22, Ward 5 Presidential: PDP 34, APC 111
  18. Ile Agege PU 003 Presidential: APC 84, PDP 31 Senate: APC 79, PDP 32 Reps APC 84, 28
  19. Ifako-Ijaye Ward C, PU 032 Presidential APC 83, PDP 77 Senate APC 88, PDP 72 Reps APC 78, PDP 66
  20. Ward 09, PU 013 Sabo, Yaba Presidential: APC 83, PDP 38, Void 1
  21. Ward 11, Unit 2, Fagun, Ondo State Presidential APC 115, PDP 69 Senate APC 104, PDP 89 Reps APC 109, 70
  22. Abuja Barracks 717 registered voters, APC – 280, PDP – 213 votes.
  23. Ward 11, Unit 2, Shokori, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State polling unit, the APC polled 100 votes in the presidential poll, while the PDP got 16  (Obasanjo’s polling unit)
  24. Polling unit 041, Ojo Road, Ajeromi Ifelodun Accredited voters 196 Registered voters 675 Successful processed by card reader: 185. Presidential PDP 124 APC 70 AA 1
  25. PU 2, Ajuwon, Ifo LGA – Presidential: APC -158, PDP – 35, SDP – 1, AD – 1, PPN – 1 and 16 votes voided.
  26. Ward 01 Oshodi Bolade. Presidential PDP 51, APC 103
  27. Jenta Adamu ward, Unit 023, NUJ Jos. President APC 14, PDP 23.
  28. Ward 028 PU 15 Labinjo Kalejaiye, Oshodi, Lagos. Presidential election PDP 33 APC 26
  29. Centre 024B Gwarinpa Estate 2, Abuja; PU  EC30C. Presidential APC – 62, PDP – 70
  30. Unit 9 Ward 9 Oshimili South, Asaba. Presidential election PDP – 236 APC – 26
  31. Unit 8 Ward 9, Oshimili South, Asaba. PDP – 115 APC – 16
  32. PU 018, Ward, Nguwar Muazu Kaduna Presidential APC 527 PDP 2
  33. Presidential Villa Unit 021: Presidential. PDP: 293, APC 265
  34. Presidential Villa Unit 022: Presidential. PDP: 302, APC 348
  35. Unit 09 , ward 11 Isan Ekiti (Dr Kayode Fayemi’s polling booth) Presidential APC – 140, PDP – 24.
  36. PU021 Opebi Ikeja: Presidential APC 62, PDP 17 
  37. Makama “B” Adamawa – Yola PU: 002 Presidential: APC; 194 PDP; 29
  38. Dan Shamaki II Sarkin Yara(B) ward Daura PU 008, Katsina State. Presidential APC 138 PDP
  39. Unit 7, Ward 10, Agudama, Ipetiama: Presidential PDP: 214, APC 1 for Presidential. One invalid vote.
  40. Ogien Unit‎,Ward 3 Yenagoa: Presidential PDP 467 APC. 0
  41. PU/24/20/09/002 (Gov. Fashola’s Polling Unit) Presidential. APC 317 PDP 135 VOID 14 
  42. Unit 024 Anguwar Sarki Ward, Kaduna North: APC 430, PDP 11, APA 1, AD 1, VOID – 3 (El-rufai’s polling unit. He tweeted result himself)
  43. Polling Unit 004, Tukur Tukur zaria Presidential: PDP: 7 APC: 533

FULL RESULT for Presidential Villa Polling Unit 021:

Presidential: PDP: 293; APC 265.  Senate: PDP-286; APC 260. House of Reps: APC 255; PDP254.
FULL RESULT for Presidential Villa Polling Unit 022:
Presidential: PDP 302, APC 348. Senate: PDP-281; APC 337. House of Reps: APC 334: PDP 241
Buhari wins in Aso rock with 613 votes to Jonathan’s 595