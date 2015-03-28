The results from the presidential elections have started trickling in. We give you updates of election results from across the country here based on information from credible news sources and voters via Twitter:
STATE LEVEL
- Ekiti State Presidential PDP 176,351, APC 120,308
LGA LEVEL
Abuja
- Kuje Area Council: PDP-16,973, APC-15,709
Ekiti
- Ekiti East LG APC- 8,274, PDP- 11, 922
- Ijero LG APC- 9,498, PDP- 13, 420
- Moba LG APC- 7,492, PDP- 8,687
- Oye LG APC- 8,574, PDP- 11,262
- Ekiti South West APC- 7,195, PDP-10,220
- Ilejemeje LG APC- 3000, PDP, 3,799
- Ikere LG APC- 7,990, PDP- 14,091
- Irepodun/Ifelodun APC – 7,970, PDP-11, 395
- Emure LG APC -5,353, PDP- 6,822
- Ekiti West APC- 8,001, PDP- 10,003
- Ado Ekiti APC- 14,414, PDP- 25,411
- Efon LG APC- 3,103, PDP- 5,699
- Ido Osi LG APC- 7,433, PDP-12,479
- Ise Orun LG APC- 5,675, PDP-9,158
- Ikole LG APC-10,026, PDP- 13,306
- Gboyin LG APC- 6,334, PDP- 8,792
Sokoto
- Goronyo LGA APC 28,950, PDP 7664
- Denge Shuni LGA APC 31,036, PDP 6,918.
- Kware LGA APC 25,286, PDP 6,918
- Binji LGA APC: 16,478 PDP: 4,722
- Gwadabawa LGA APC: 34,929 PDP: 5,029
- Wurno LGA APC: 24,414 PDP: 3,948
- Sokoto South LGA APC: 48,900 PDP: 11,048
- Sokoto North LGA APC: 44,705 PDP: 8,687
Ogun
- Odeda LGA: APC 11,102, PDP 4,456
- Ijebu Ode LGA: APC 14,043, PDP 8,972
- Ewekoro LGA: APC 9,626, PDP 3,227
- Sagamu LGA: PDP 17,263, APC 15,761
- Odogbolu LGA: APC 11,623 PDP 11,405
- Ijebu-North LGA: APC 7,638 PDP 6,163
- Abeokuta-North LGA: APC 21,213 PDP 5,742
- Abeokuta South LGA: APC 35,878 PDP 10,062
- Ogun Waterside LGA: APC 7,076 PDP 8,063
- Ado Odo/Ota LGA: APC 37,385 PDP 15,252
- Ijebu-East APC 9,109,PDP 10045,
- Egbado North; APC 14,169, PDP 10,491,
- Ijebu North LG APC 14,410, PDP 20,500,
- Ifo Local Govt: ,APC 27353,PDP 8,645,
- Egbado North: APC 16,459, PDP 13,408,
Borno
- Marte LGA: APC scored 4262; and PDP got 242 votes.
- Kala Balge LGA: APC – 1766; PDP – 98 votes
- Askira-Uba LGA: APC – 5220 and PDP – 1308 votes
- Ngala LGA: APC 2,764; PDP -241 votes
- Kukawa LGA: APC scored 5662; and PDP – 230 votes
- Mobbar LGA: APC polled 4487; PDP – 108 votes
- Abadam LGA: APC scored 2657; PDP – 70 votes
- Nganzai LGA: APC got 3,521; and PDP got 211 votes
- Kaga LGA: APC scored 6133; PDP got 202 votes
- Mafa LGA: APC polled 7,140; and PDP got 178 vot
- Daura LGA, Katsina State, Buhari’s LGA President APC 69, 632, PDP 117
- Mafa LGA: APC polled 7,140; and PDP got 178 votes
Kwara
- Ifelodun LGA; APC: 20,414 PDP: 10,826
- Irepodun LGA; APC: 13,265 DP: 8,062
- Oyun LGA: APC. 9240. PDP. 5835
- Asa LGA APC: 16,696 PDP: 7,664
- Ilorin East LGA APC 27,986 PDP 13,091
- Three LGs results awaited
Plateau
- Langtang South LGA; APC 7,977 PDP15,569
- Riyom LGA; APC 5,291 PDP 29,437
- Kanke; APC 8,063 PDP 24,800
- Jos East; APC 10,875 PDP 9,904
- Jos South; APC 22,490 PDP 89,741
- Barakin Ladi; APC 12,765 PDP 47,964
- Bassa; APC 22,625 PDP 32,519
- Langtang North; APC 9,416 PDP 28,677
Nassarawa
- Keffi LGA: PDP- 11, 330 APC- 24, 336
- Kokona LGA: PDP-23, 600 APC-10, 492
- Obi LGA: APC: 12,543 PDP: 22,693
- Keana LG APC:7,515, PDP: 8,813
Ondo
- Ondo West LGA PDP: 20,243 APC: 18,923
- Owo LGA PDP: 13,757 APC: 27,290
- Irele LGA PDP: 11,639 APC: 9,969
- Akoko South-East PDP: 6,769 APC: 7,245
- Idanre PDP: 12,290 APC: 12,654
- Akoko South-West PDP President: 15,490 APC President 25,336
- Odigbo PDP 19,315 APC 18,655
- Ile Oluji/Okeigbo PDP: 13,652, APC: 12,338
-
Akoko South-West PDP: 15,490, APC 25,336
- Ile Oluji/Okeigbo PDP: 13,652, APC: 12,338
- Ese Odo PDP: 24,943, APC: 4,002
- Ondo East PDP: 8708 APC 5,922
- Akure North PDP: 7,817 APC: 13,092
- Akure South PDP: 18,125 APC: 50,411
- Ifedore PDP: 8,031 APC: 13,459
- Ilaje PDP: 15,692 APC: 14,907
Lagos
- Lagos Mainland LGA APC: 33,898 PDP: 23,857
- EPE LGA APC – 19,179, PDP – 16,400
- Ikorodu LGA APC – 49,901 PDP – 29,604
Oyo
- Iwajowa LGA: APC: 8715 PDP: 7385
- Ona Ara LGA: PDP: 7175 APC: 12291
- Ibarapa East LG: PDP: 7009; APC: 10482
- Atiba LGA: APC: 16755 PDP: 6443
- Ido LGA: APC: 17235 PDP: 6538
- Kojola LGA: PDP: 11045 APC: 14538
- Afijio LGA: PDP: 8001 APC: 5738
- Orelope LGA APC: 9425 PDP: 5384
- Irepo LGA APC: 10,380 PDP: 4979
- Itesiwaju LGA APC: 7257 PDP: 7605
- Iseyin LGA APC: 24075 PDP: 10569
- Oyo East LGA APC: 17,105 PDP: 6326
- Orire LGA APC: 10,161 PDP: 13,238
- Saki west Lga APC- 25965; PDP- 7008
- Lagelu Lga APC- 15,547; PDP- 7,366
- Surulere lga APC- 7448; Pdp- 12,793.
- Ibarapa central APC- 8857; Pdp- 6671
- Ibarapa west APC- 10178; PDP- 6357
- Ogooluwa LG APC- 6034; PDP- 7697
- Ibadan North APC: 30,312 PDP: 15,946
- Ogbomoso South APC: 5,984 PDP: 15,521
- Egbeda APC: 24,123 PDP: 10,141
- Ibadan South east APC: 27,470 PDP: 10,994
- Ibadan North east APC: 30,312 PDP: 15,946
- Ogbomoso North APC: 10,472 PDP: 19,339
- Olorunsogo APC: 6,572 PDP: 5,789
- Ibadan north west APC: 19,929 PDP: 10,751
- Saki East APC: 7,208 PDP: 5,368
- Ibadan South west APC: 42232 PDP: 15073
- Ibadan North LGA APC: 46298 PDP: 18040
- Akinyele LGA APC: 22408 PDP: 10357
Osun
- Egbedore LGA APC: 9565 PDP: 6465
- Ayedaade LGA APC: 13560 PDP: 9466
- Odo-Otin LGA APC: 13545 PDP: 10229
- Ifelodun LGA APC: 16830 PDP: 9826
- Ede North LGA APC: 15709 PDP: 9853
- Ejigbo LGAAPC: 17302 PDP: 10387
- Ede South LGA APC: 12068 PDP: 6889
- Osogbo LGA APC: 35344 PDP: 11562
Kano
- KIBIYA LG = APC23,000, PDP 4,999
- GABASAWA LG = APC 31,000, PDP 8,840
- ALBASU LG = APC 34,000, PDP 3,047
- BAGAWAI LG = APC 28,755, PDP 8,159
- KUNCHI LG = APC 24,542, PDP 2,921
- TSANYAWA LG = APC 32,662, PDP 4,819
- GAYA LG = APC 38,085, PDP1,888
- Rogo LG = APC 31,113 PDP 5,780
- Jaba LG =APC 5342, PDP 18314
- TOFA = APC 27,184, PDP5,622
- RANO = APC 28,678, PDP, 5259
- WUDIL = APC 39,503, PDP,3,539
- BUNKURE =A PC 28,599, PDP, 7,039
- MAKODA = APC 25,284, PDP, 4,225
- GEZAWA = APC 38,976, PDP,3,988
- GARUN MALLAM=27,818, PDP5,604
- KURA=38,680, PDP,7,975
- KUMBOTSO=APC 71,795, PDP,2,632
- DAWAKIN TOFA=APC 44,117, PDP,3,516
- AJINGI=APC 32,155, PDP 1,712
- MADOBI=APC 31,733, PDP7,718
- KABO=APC 39,293, PDP 3,957
Ebonyi
- Ezza North LGA APC: 3844 PDP: 21691
- Ezza South APC: 1065 PDP: 23257
- Afikpo South PDP: 19071 APC: 430
Kaduna
- Zango-Kataf LGA: APC – 11,034, PDP – 56,799
- Birnin-Gwari: APC – 43,926, PDP – 2,593.
- Giwa LGA: APC – 50,323, PDP – 4,556
- LGA: APC – 16,399 PDP – 17,491
- Ikara LGA: APC – 49,146 PDP – 7,170
- Igabi LGA: APC – 97,841 PDP – 7,110
WARD LEVEL
- Dallimore Ward 009 in Ado Ekiti. Presidential: PDP 3503, APC 2062
- Owerri West Ezobodo ward 5 Presidential. PDP: 1,583, APC: 724, APA: 6
POLLING UNIT LEVEL
- Polling Unit 004 HUDCO II North Bank Makurdi, Benue. Presidential (APC:178, PDP:65).
- PU006, Idemili South, Okuzu Anam Hall. Presidential PDP 202, APC 23
- Ward 3, Unit 2, Bayelsa. PDP-106, APC-5, CPP-1, Labour-1, Void-1.
- Lokoja Ward A, PU SPEB President APC 364, PDP 114
- Lokoja Ward A, PU 020 Presidential: APC 218, 117
- Ward A, PU 014, Lokoja Presidential PDP 52, APC 258
- PU 003,Ward 10,Uyo Presidential PDP 138, APC 30, AD 2, AA 4
- Unit 1 Ward 9 Oshimili South, Delta State Presidential election PDP – 361 APC – 33
- Ward 7, Unit 20, Mimiko’s ward, Ondo Presidential: APC 111, PDP 178 Senate APC 109, 179 Reps APC 103, PDP 177
- Iremo/Ajibamidele PG Hall, Ile-Ife APC 127, PDP 45, KOWA 3
- Iremo/Ajibamidele, Ile-Ife, Awolowo Hall (Unit 5) APC 130, PDP 44
- Iremo/Ajibamidele, Ile-Ife Sport (Unit 14) APC 105, PDP 41, KOWA 5, ACPN 1, APA 1, AD 1
- Iremo/Ajibamidele Fajuyi Hall (Unit 2) APC 71, PDP 27, KOWA 1, ACPN 1
- Ward 7, Unit 21 Opposite Mimiko’s ward Presidential APC 95, PDP 77 Senate APC 93, PDP 82 Reps APC 81, PDP 80
- Oke Ode Ward 2, PU 10, Kwara State Presidential APC 80, PDP 5 Senate APC 88, PDP 5 Reps APC 80, PDP 5
- AP Filling Station, Akure Ward 4 Presidential APC 234, PDP 71
- PU 22, Ward 5 Presidential: PDP 34, APC 111
- Ile Agege PU 003 Presidential: APC 84, PDP 31 Senate: APC 79, PDP 32 Reps APC 84, 28
- Ifako-Ijaye Ward C, PU 032 Presidential APC 83, PDP 77 Senate APC 88, PDP 72 Reps APC 78, PDP 66
- Ward 09, PU 013 Sabo, Yaba Presidential: APC 83, PDP 38, Void 1
- Ward 11, Unit 2, Fagun, Ondo State Presidential APC 115, PDP 69 Senate APC 104, PDP 89 Reps APC 109, 70
- Abuja Barracks 717 registered voters, APC – 280, PDP – 213 votes.
- Ward 11, Unit 2, Shokori, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State polling unit, the APC polled 100 votes in the presidential poll, while the PDP got 16 (Obasanjo’s polling unit)
- Polling unit 041, Ojo Road, Ajeromi Ifelodun Accredited voters 196 Registered voters 675 Successful processed by card reader: 185. Presidential PDP 124 APC 70 AA 1
- PU 2, Ajuwon, Ifo LGA – Presidential: APC -158, PDP – 35, SDP – 1, AD – 1, PPN – 1 and 16 votes voided.
- Ward 01 Oshodi Bolade. Presidential PDP 51, APC 103
- Jenta Adamu ward, Unit 023, NUJ Jos. President APC 14, PDP 23.
- Ward 028 PU 15 Labinjo Kalejaiye, Oshodi, Lagos. Presidential election PDP 33 APC 26
- Centre 024B Gwarinpa Estate 2, Abuja; PU EC30C. Presidential APC – 62, PDP – 70
- Unit 9 Ward 9 Oshimili South, Asaba. Presidential election PDP – 236 APC – 26
- Unit 8 Ward 9, Oshimili South, Asaba. PDP – 115 APC – 16
- PU 018, Ward, Nguwar Muazu Kaduna Presidential APC 527 PDP 2
- Presidential Villa Unit 021: Presidential. PDP: 293, APC 265
- Presidential Villa Unit 022: Presidential. PDP: 302, APC 348
- Unit 09 , ward 11 Isan Ekiti (Dr Kayode Fayemi’s polling booth) Presidential APC – 140, PDP – 24.
- PU021 Opebi Ikeja: Presidential APC 62, PDP 17
- Makama “B” Adamawa – Yola PU: 002 Presidential: APC; 194 PDP; 29
- Dan Shamaki II Sarkin Yara(B) ward Daura PU 008, Katsina State. Presidential APC 138 PDP
- Unit 7, Ward 10, Agudama, Ipetiama: Presidential PDP: 214, APC 1 for Presidential. One invalid vote.
- Ogien Unit,Ward 3 Yenagoa: Presidential PDP 467 APC. 0
- PU/24/20/09/002 (Gov. Fashola’s Polling Unit) Presidential. APC 317 PDP 135 VOID 14
- Unit 024 Anguwar Sarki Ward, Kaduna North: APC 430, PDP 11, APA 1, AD 1, VOID – 3 (El-rufai’s polling unit. He tweeted result himself)
- Polling Unit 004, Tukur Tukur zaria Presidential: PDP: 7 APC: 533
FULL RESULT for Presidential Villa Polling Unit 021:
536 on “INEC 2015 Election Results For Presidential Election Across Nigeria”
Yea.i like what i’m seeing.GMB all the way.
Kofar mai azara unit, lafia. APC 580, PDP 54
Goodluck for continuity
goodluck does not have a chance of wining
Is a work of God,
If u like or u no like d game is over, na buhari be our president
We want d nig president must change we dont d illigal leading.
Yp ooooooh…. Guy i tanx god in nigerial
se baba,nigerian must change
Dekina local government in kogi state ,a village were attack with some thug to snatch the ballon paper
GEJ is already winning with great margin
Am happy to c PDP losing In this election and by God grace, Gudluck is going to drop sit for our honourable new presido Mr. Buhari. Sai ka yr.
Goodluck mst win bcs wen d enemies shal rose d spirit of dat lord shall reig a standar
I WIL B VERY HAPPY IF JONATHAN EMERGES WINNER
It’s not possible for jonathan to emerge winner again
old man go join your old mates to go and seat back and watch the us correct all their errors
THE GIVING TO GOODLUCK IS A BAD TO NIGERIA,SO GOODLUCK GO AND REST
it is the vampire in your state is eating ur people up not good luck cus his name is following him ur restlessness is in the hands of ur old fool buhari
were u happy 4 d last six years?
Nothing is impossible with God
What if he’s emerge as winner anonymous. What are you going to do about it?
Result on presidential election
hmmm don william,dupe n all other shit people in this conversation i wish 1 of ur family was among dose dat died in 2011 christmas day bombing, 2012 new yr fuel scarcity riot whr thousands died 2013 burno capturing 2014 kidnaping of innocent chibok girls that havnt been found till 2day. N i will see if uld be here crying for continity;u better wise up m a christian a deeper life memeber to b precise buh ma thumb went forGMB leave religion along lets make d right choice n w’ll have a better 2mao CHANGE is all we need. SAI BUHARI SAI BABA ko si ejo mo
all is well.
C capal estate Ward 10 poling unit 10, 157 acredited, Pre. PDP 77, APC 69
trikania chukun lga sarki yaki road pdp 10, apc 749
OYO STATE PRESIDENTIAL BUHARI WIN , APC- 100 , PDP 35
Onigbogbo area, ward 10 , unit 27,
Presidency PDP 77, Apc 69
Ur talking jass man, change my fut
THE PRBLEM IN REVER STATE,,P,H,,MADAM GOODLUCKY,,IS THE PROBLEM,,,INEC CAN SAY NO,,,,INEC HAS PROBLEM AT HAND,,,,NO GOOD AAW IN NIGERIA,,,,,,ALL LAWS IN NIGERIA IS IN BOOK,,,,NO ACTION
you has nothing to say
Sai buhari. Gej to otueke to. Jail
Y sound as fool?
sometimes I No blame apc people When they talk b/c all of them na old blood the drive them and you No sey old people behaive like small children
Lol
@Uche..no one is going to jail ..only to give report of all he has done so far…cheers guy
This is to decide
Now I know how foolish Nigerians are…. They don’t know the meaning of change…and they are shouting for change…
Nigerians are not foolish
Oh poor you. You sound animalistic not just foolish. Maybe your parents need to re train you all over
U pple is supporting buhari for change, bt dont worry u will see change run. Bt God forbid to allow Muslims rule Christian. In 2 election rain fall for u to cover ur self bt foolish pple don’t understand it
Bush man you don’t know what you are saying,instead 4 u 2 pray 4 ur country towards succ. & good change but u weight westing ur time.
You think buhari is coming to do many bad thing but you may never know think wise brothers don’t let religion deceive you
You think buhari is coming to do many bad thing but you may never know think wise brothers don’t let religion deceive you
Thank u we are not fools…
Your comment is vague. If nugerians dnt know the meaning of change, you tell them.
Correct
You and ur elder ones are the foolish ones. So once people don’t reason the way u do,they become foolish? You and your candidate r the same…
Unbelievable u can only one person called all nigerian a fool that shows how irresponsible u ar. It s a shame indeed.
U that u knw the meaning, what as it done.continuity in poverty, unemployment, no security my foot.u better stand for change.
Why do we use d end words when talking?u just insulted everybody in nigeria, meaning u are a fool also,right?if u are a fool, den ur opinion is foolish n shouldnt be considered for anything. Be informed, nigerians are blessed people n not cursed but if u want to, u are free. U deserved to be flogged publicly for insulting nigerians. I give u 24hrs ti apologise to nigerians n eat ur words, den n only den shall u be a wise man or woman.
Thank you
…nice one!
If Nigeria n’s are foolish, then you are also foolish. If only you are not a Nigeria.
U most be a stupid foolish fellow.why nt remain quiet if u hv notin 2 say than bringing curse nd calamity upon ur self.
the funy thing is all the pdp animals lost they are pu to apc
, like david mark, mua’zu, femi funy kayude, gej aso villa, where and how can pdp win this election*l?
Don william, if nigerians are foolish automatically u are the most foolish in nigeria. I think you need brain surgery cos ur thinking faculty has been drained.
INCLUDING YOURSELF
Now i can c d true-color of southwest & now blief notherners are born 2 rule y we ‘re 2b sel-out,may God help us,xtians ‘re prayerful but not watchful.
U are very stupid for saying Nigerians are foolish…is your father not a Nigerian?..or you mother?..they are the foolish ones in Nigeria cos they produced such a fool like you!..Goat!
we don’t have to judge now,let’s wait for the result…….
Your r madman and u are not educated
If Niger poeple are al fools it means that you are also a fool for you are Nigeria,even ur perents put together,
mind ur comments
Nigerians are wise. Wait till the end resuelt ok.
you are refering to nigerians that they are fool huh ? where are u from ?
f that so all your families are fooling includin you..WE WANT THE CHANGE
I pity southern youths,to even think of voting an islamic extremist Buhari.i earnestly pray Goodluck wins
u must b stupid to say dat. eranko
Anonymouse. you are the one thts stupid.mumu
U don’t need to vote for buiari, a man who is old enough to be ur great-grandfather to be the president of this country
jonathan is nigeria choice nigeria number 1
All is well, our God is always awake.
Infact buhari should win lets see how many job opportunities he will be able to create, my brothers and sisters lets deceive ourselves… All these politicians are fighting to be in power for their own selfish interest
did anybody know the chosen one by God…. u are all just saying rubbish to wat u don’t know ..we voted massively for Jonathan thinking he can do it yet failed..who think buhari cannot fail too….let’s be wise and prayerful it’d only God DAT can change their mind..
God will bless you,the fact is none of them are gud,i only voted for buhari he can cut corruption down alittle dat’s all
Don’t believe these results yet. Where is “Abuja barracks” mentioned? Is APC’s style. Master peice confusionist. 2015 is not for APC or their Islamic extremist
Campaign after election.
Y are u calling buhari Islamic extremist,his in love wit his religion and I don’t think it has anything to do wit ruling the country, u are so blind and confused
A P C. shame …
4 U…… let us see wat D idot want to do
BUHARY
Was it not a shame 4 pdp that the cpc win the presidential election in villa(i.e aso rock) this is a fact or evidence to prove 4 you dat GEN.MUH’D BUHARI will win this 2015 election INSHA ALLAH
Go and seat down
WHO TELL YOU THAT BUHARI WILL WIN THIS 2015 ELECTION
And also 2015 is not for a stupid people like you and GEJ, nonsense.
@@Dupe….use ur sense next time b4 post senseless statements.
oponuu ayirada
@Dewale Dupe who is child of has lost in the land of strangers, we will disown her and send her oga Jonathan packing soonest
u are hopelessly and helplessly ignorant!!!!! u are a disgrace to ur family! u have to run cos buhari has won..
I don care about wat people of nigeria ar saying. com to think of it, GEJ from d begining as a politician, he has never fail in d match, i am seing God about to do wat He did btween David & Ahitophel & Jonathan is praying d same prayer David prayed
You speak the truth, i don’t wish buhari to win, but if he does win. Let see the people from the south hit their chest and say I voted Buhari IN.
Probably by then, sharia law will be 100% implemented in Nigeria. We will begin to suffer what the UK and other Islamic controlled countries are suffering.
I pray for Nigeria. I pray for the Peace of Nigeria. I pray that Good Win over Bad.
nigeria cant be a sharia state i believe buhari knows wat is right for nigeria. jonathan is too weak to rule this country and d evidence is there in his 6yrs rule. lets not be blind to d truth in d name of religion
Let d bad luck leave nd let d beta perxon kum in. Religion does nt mean anytin. A p c … Change 4 beta
all of u calling buhari an extremist are exactly that urselves . we luv him cos of his tract record of combating corruption, indiscipline, paying national debt and establishing infrastructure like the refineries which we apparently all depend on now. he is a man of integrity who doesn’t fling mud in campaigns even thou he has a lot to fling he sees it as beneath him. gej waited 4yrs seeing people being massacred in the north and not doing anything then all of a sudden knows how to fight boko haram in 6wks to election. leave those of us that are homeless and suffer because of book haram to talk about it and tell u who and who is an extremist cos believe me we recognise them now after seeing them destroy us.
dear religious extremists…has God assured u heaven yet? both Muslims and Christians are extremist in one way or the other and no one can judge one for one pls preach the gospel not the religion
Sharia means the divine way of life, which brings about stability, harmony, tranquility, success, happiness, security to mention but a few
I disagree with you this is not the military era where u impose on people.we voted gej in and he has done nothing so far okay maybe in d last 3weeks of his tenure he tried to buy Nigerians but that didn’t work so if we vote buhari in and he fails we reserve the right to vote him out next election instead of dying in poverty from the fear of unknown
Islam Is 4 Peace And Buhari Must Win.
Absolutely
Isman is for war everywhere you go Mumu 2015
Don’t say Islam is for peace. It is a violent religion breeding terrorists all over the world
but yet they have to come to destroy your family…..pls let think deeply b4 we talk
yhu r so blind dat yhu cul nt identify wot is gud. I rilli pity yhu
None can Islamist or Christinamist Nigeria 1 ppl great nation
You idiot you don’t know what u are saying for calling Nigerians fool. So, because u are religious sentimental, Nigerians should continue suffering from all sorts of atrocity in the country for lack of knowledge to handle things.
u are retarded
Just define wot an extremist means… Mumu
@Dupe Nigeria is more than 2 religions so no way someone can Islamist Nigeria. We Nigerians we have wise because we don’t want any person that can’t perform is duty. Your GEJ is not fit for the post because he has fail the whole world not only Nigeria. I hope you have CNN or BBC channel in your TV and if not go to youtube and search for GEJ interview and see what your GEJ is saying to the whole world including all his looter friends.
mumu up to thise hour u never knon ignorant is a disease
Stop bringing religion issues be civilised
@all..pole don’t really know d meaning of religion…religion is spiritual..is wot breeds in ur mind not what u can compare with any physical thing ….pls religious fanatics
No. Pity yourself because Nigerian youths know what they are doing. They better elect whoever will not steal,not lie,not discriminate and secure their future notwithstanding his religion than the one who grooms them to become criminals and corrupt adults
Dupe means Dumb APE
U should not say that, what are u? Bad blood like u, do u think i don’t knw u?
may it not continue dis way…
This is time for chenge GM buhari is our next president. God has sign this. Let others also get rich like PDP govt. Nigeria is not one party govt. Give others chance too to rule and see.
You see your myopic idea of change. ‘am not surprise though because even GMB do not understand what he wants to change otherwise, he would have informed us alongside other presidential debaters. Hell no, he preferred speaking to non Nigerian voters in London. What a pity!
You are so fool by saying Buhari doesn’t know what to change Nigeria to. Have you forget that General Muritala tell the whole world is plan and was killed, Buhari also mention it in the first term and he was overthrow and MKO Abiola also say it loudly and he couldn’t reach the throne. So you want Buhari to say it and someone like you that has blind and other bad peoples block him. He can not fall second time because he wise more than your GEJ that sit in front Obama and start shaking.
Buhari is dead!shame to APC,
BOko haram guy,u 1 kill am? you no fit kill am ooooooooooooooooooo hahahahahahahahahaha
who remember the longest strike in Nigeria
They say Bahari for change.. Shey bahari na condutor wey wan give us change nii … Instead of us to pray for peace in our country una dey say Buhari change Bahari change. Will need GOD to send us the right person that will RULE us.
Buhari go fail again as usual hahahahahaha
Ur wish
Let us wiat till final result
sai buhari,Sai baba! For this election,buhari is the winner,APC…..
SAY BABA
g m b all de way sai baba
Anonymous or whatever u are,nigerians are not foolish gej and gmb suporters are not folish but the only follish here is you.usless man calling nigerians fool.may u get harsh judgement for that statement.
Sai buhari will emerge the winner
say. buhari.say baba.bu
hari all d way
Dupe,you are an idiot. Stop the rumours, I’m a Christian but yet Buhari is not an Islamic extremist. check his record during his regime, 11 out of 19 of his cabinets were Christian. Why did he not Islamize Nigeria then ? Religion and tribalism should not be a factor as to anyone who is gonna move this country forward. I think you are intellectually blind
@dupe is such a pity, cos u are so blind,pls stop the nonsense u are saying abt him,whether u lyk it or not he is our next president.
your statement are highly accepted and recomended, i know u must be educated person that want nigeria to move forwad.
Or message is too much
Buhari is a dead man.we don’t want a dead man agin.god wil help us
See how Christian you are! You definitely need to check your Christianity if what I haveen above (Idiot) is what you have written because no TRUE Christian would do thart even to his enemy
u are bless
You are the idiot who thinks that your illiterate Bihari who’s suffering from memory lost can move this country forward.. Let’s wait till 30th of March
PDP all d way
Nigeria is in the hands of God. As long as He is concerned, this country will not be seperated. GEJ or GMB. Anyone who imerges as president of this great nation shld bear in mind Abacha, Yaradua a dies in office. So THEY are no exception. Long Live Nigeria. Long Live any President
At waziri Ibrahim / Maisandari ward
APC: 991
PDP: 2
i like what all this result do good and waiting for good Buhari we are waiting for yr work
We don’t care weda he’s a Muslim or a christian, all we want is gud governance….. So you guys should stop criticizing either one of dem base on their religion…..
buhari is winning pa insha Allah bcos we r seing victory.
Change is all we need
GEJ will win this election
☺
With d result from most part of d country.what will b is magic.
Buari is d winner of dis election,dnt disturb him he’s d owner.
You should be from Otueke because that is where blind and fool peoples are coming because you also among blind peoples in Nigeria.
we have seen d change
change petrol
dollar
petrol
pls southern youth,can u people check ur age now and find out buhari’s age when he ruled nigeria..i will nt suppose to be the leaders of tomorrow.una no try at all.
THE END HAD NOT COME; SO WAIT.
I am very sorry for some treacherous Nigerians. No to Buhari
I wish Buhari wins. Nigeria shouldn’t be one party state. GMB all the way
Wole-ola estate baruwa “osogbo” osun ward 04 unit 19 (REP) APC 247 PDP 96 (SEN) APC 254 PDP 98 (PRE) APC 268 PDP 86.. 28-03-2015 … UNIT 20 (REP) APC 235 PDP 121 (SEN) APC 254 PDP 121 (PRE) APC 258 PDP 114.. “OMOLUABI” OSUN ADARA…..
buhari is our president
lets wait for the final result before jumping into conclusion.
Jirjin maja is ready to aso villa and badlock is perking his belong to zoo
either devil like it or not my guy Good luck is going rule us again an again
stop deceiving your self change at what age do u thinks that change can be performed by magic .ask ur master to tell you how he will bring change at this age what he fall to do when his blood is hot
You,Promise Gabriel
your real the failure and you will always remind failure all the time cus u don’t want change. fool
change we want oooooooooo
Its well; the 1st time pastor Adeboye prayed for him but now he replied him in parables. Thus; anybody that will not give us peace!!!!
Its is cristal clear like the biblical “Teke Teke mene yofasin” visible to the blind; audible to the deaf… Lobatan
winner
By God’s grace gooluck has win
2015 genaral election,d atmosphare shows day,the election can be free n fair
Change,sai baba.
VOTE OUT EVIL. VOTE OUT JONATHAN. IT IS NOT PASTORS THAT WILLS. IT IS GOD THAT DETERMINES.
God will still give Goodluck asorock it’s not who left u, 1 with GOD is majority
Thanks God Alots the of saviour,saving us Hell to Paradise Thanks thr master of Judment Gpd has make it the Pointer & Assigner. GOD.
What?!
Good Luck is winning Buhari
Good Luck is winning Buhari
Any one that will change to good God crown him with out any problem.
Some people believe in the power of incumbency, incumbency kor, incumrothmas Ni…. Sai Buhari, Sai baba
well God has d final say let wait for d final result from inec .
when baba buhari winner i will marry zainu insha allah na only zainu are in my mind hahahapg
forget about what u r seeing nw, b4 sunday evening God will decide for us, amen.
Only d wise would and can understand this world we are…Tii Oola Inu Kan
Buhari can’t take dat seat no matter what
Presidential election, portharcourt rivers state, woji unit 002 pdp 602, apc 88, unit 003 pdp 298, apc 46, unit 004 apc 18, pdp 116, unit 006 apc 72, pdp 232.
IN MY GMB IS LEAD ASSII UNITY APC 225 PDP 43 AT IKARE AKOKO ONDO
Let wait till final result.
my fellow citizens don’t be angry with some people when they are making statement they don’t think because they are full of proud like our first lady which become former first lady now, but what ever what they say they can’t change the result. A. P. C. CHANGE.
we nid change not of
corruption everyday
borno state idrisari mashamari ward polling unit
08-13-07-22 APC 168 PDP 0
You guys should be civil, why insulting one another? It is ordained, GMB or GEJ will emerge winner.
The result shown nao is still 50 50 soo apc pdp u still dey for hot seat ooo
GEJ TILL 2019
Let’s the results continued wit these tempo soon the winner will emerged the looser will show up
We will never worship any other god except the living God..
GEJ all the way, God is in control.
Ijeoma d political pastor
For our change has come for niqerians lift up thier eyes to the hill frm where comes our help our hlp comes from God the maker of heavens and the earth..when u talk of islamizing cn buhari islamise fashola,adams oshomole,osibanjo or roshas okorocha lets forget about reliqion and tribalism and vote change am nt supporting any of the party either cox Gmb and Gej both has thier good and bad part..one Nigeria one love..
Nigeria is moving forward, let people be crestive and be hardworking and be fsithful and stop complaining about gej that God is using for the country gej has tried
For our change has come for niqerians lift up thier eyes to the hill frm where comes our help our hlp comes from God the maker of heavens and the earth..when u talk of islamizing cn buhari islamise fashola,adams oshomole,osibanjo or roshas okorocha lets forget about reliqion and tribalism and vote change am nt supporting any of the party either cox Gmb and Gej both has thier good and bad part..one Nigeria one love..
Man proposes, bt God disposes!
All we need is peace.GMB cannot do otherwise than wat we ar seeing in Nigeria,so let him frget dis stuff.
I pray to d lord that a truthful and good result should be released out in nigerial to let peace rain
say Buhari say baba I pray for change let him do it and see what will happen
change all the way tanx..all of u jona family u people doest love this country atall fuel now 100per litter if oga jona enter finish it will bcm 200per lter doller 225 and i know u people know the truth but what u will eat…6yrs without employment,corruption everywhere ….i know GOD love this country by himself he will change this power…women for minister pet…women for finance tell me for house women and man who can manage sometin most…..la women dey control oga jona……no more pdp lets try another party…..GOD HAS TURN BACK FROM PDP bcos of misuse opportunity….
The long awaited change you been waiting for us now in your hand.please vote for change it else you forever hole your peace .
The will of God must stand in nigeria whether gej or gmb it is the will of God.
Gej all the way, he was delivered in my pulling unit ohaji/egbema etekwuru boot 006, 007, and 009 infact the whole of ohaji/egbema voted him and i hopefuly awaits for a joyful result gej we knw haters make una go hug transformer.
GOODLUCK all d way
Pls, dnt let’s take it too far…GOD will choose on our behave, HE’S ABLE !!!
You know, for a moment, all of these online platforms releasing unconfirmed reports almost got me fooled. But I realised that this was still Nigeria and any random guy would do anything to get traffic to his site. Including, telling a high ranking set of lies. Another site said the president lost at the presidential villa, your own site said he won with a marginal victory. Shame on you
may d good lord continue 2 protect our new presido BUHARI in jesus name amen
16 years
PDP but we all see many good things 2year dat was don to country especially to state dat Christianity are many theyare grant wat da are requesting from OBJ which is Cristian but yaradua did it to stop violence and bring (peace Islam) but GEJ was satisfy wit d did of bukko harram becos of today election. we need peace buhari salam alaikun waramotu llahi wabarakatuu (amen)
Fellow Nigerians,let us not celebrate more than the celebrants or mourn more than the bereaved
jega and his team are failures they have dissapointed nigerian again
Let us wait for the final result for Goodluck Jonathan is leading most places
buhari is the right person 4 we the poo
Sai baba sai buhari
jega is a failleur
Pls monitor your vote untill its count before you leave your pooling center.pls tell GEj to call his boys (opc) to order in lagos state.
apc win all polling units in osun leading opposition party with a great margin.
NO body is going to die, for someone to posess his position.
It is beta let d person will knw 2 sit on d throne nt d person will don’t knw,m as a person Goodluck Ebere Jonathan is fit 2 emerge d president sit even thou d APC has more candidate 2 vote f Buari no problem,bt let d Eastern remeba dat it is dir broda dat is dir nd if u pple allowed d muslim 2 sucid our govt will b divided wic will nt b proper.my prayer is let PDP sit dir.10ks
IS WELL IF GEJ DID NOT WIN. BCOS HE IS TOO MERCIFUL THAT IS Y ANYBODY CAN DO .OS.SAY ALL DEY CAN .U CAN IMAGING BURHARY GETING VOTE IN BYS.RVS IMS
Men,don’t’ run faster than your shadows
sai buhari, enemies go to hell..in shah Allah
we need good governance not goodluck…..let baba reign…say buhari
the battle is interesting but the Victory is for one…. good luck to the victor
i won’t mind escorting GEJ back to his village at the expiration of his tenure, he has tried his best, just that Nigeria needs to try another better hand.I wish him the best in all his future endevours
GOODLUCK IS DE WINNER WHELTHER U LIKE IT OR NOT BECAUSE ONE WITH GOD IS MAJORITY.
pdp or what they cal u people u can’t change d result apc change d world,nation,life n sutiatn watch
By the grace of God buhari will win we are tired of all the thieves of pdp. God will surely expose all of them. Sai buhari
IN MY PU @ BAPTIST CENTREAL SCH IGBOHO FOR PRESIDENT PDP=261,APC=86 CONTINUATION FOR GEJ
we believe in God if God say yes nobody can say no
Gmb all d way ,up apc,say buhari say baba.
Omoluabi ni wa losun,buhari lagbodo dibo fun
sei buhari, sei baba, sei buhari, sei baba, sei buhari, sei baba, sei buhari sei baba. No more power of enslaving, Change all the way, APCCCCCCCCC, Change!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
How can stupid person called nigeria foolish since there is his family among nigeria , watch ur word
All I kwn nd pRay for is d winning power Gudluck for hE is D man vry heart of d pple bits For.
either you like it or not people general is our next Nigeria President, say no to corruption leaders in nija.
in case u don’t know d purpose of election it is to change Leaders nd Jonathan has been there doing nothing wateva plan he has for Nigeria why didn’t he do it since people don’t like Buhari bcos he is a disciplinarian u guys want corrupt leaders bah???pls ooo GMB all the way ur president Jonathan is too slow to action vote for Buhari nd see changes in Nigeria
Stop dis trash..
Zamfara p d p wins election
Lets try 2 b reasonable here, we r all adults. Lets see tins d way it is and 4get dis religion differences. Wen PDP presented Yar Adua as their presidential candidate, didn’t we vote fr him? Why must it b d turn of APC to present an Islamic candidate b4 we start realizing d consequences of votin In an Islamic president. In d past, our so called Christian presidents have failed us in one way or d other. Why dnt we call a spade-a-spade nd vote fr wat we feel is right nt jst fr us, bt fr our nation. If u feel wat d nation nids is transformation, den transformation it is. But if u feel wat dis nation nids is change den change it is. Dis is an era of democracy nd nt military. So lets nt bring religion into dis.
GMB wll emerge winner from the way things are going
Am still waiting till …
Am still waiting
God let your will be done
God Is Good
Long life and prosperity in gud health buhari,we sud al pray for a good governance who wil tak 9ja to the top.wish whoeva won the best.
we need change in this country, we dnt want 2 die in poverty, letz gv buhari chance and am sure he has wom d election
i wish SAY BABA CONGRATULATION.
Say baba say buhari… Buhari is the winner of this election by the grace of God
Bob you’re sensitive
We want good governce, we don’t want goodluck again bcs we are not using monarchy in nigeria.u can go to hell omo jona
Oga Jona`s Fans Knows D Truth But Dey Will Never Say,pls.What Has He Done For D Past 6yrs.No Gud Roads,no Electricty,or Do U Enjoys Nepa Light In Ur Area?Jona Fans,fuel Price From 65 To 100 Now.Still,u People Are Crying U Still Want Him,if U’re Sure Jona Is Doin Well,pray To God To Manage Ur Life D Way Jonathan Is Managing Nigeria. Thank U All
Wishing our widely accepted president Muhammadu buhari goodluck.
You don’t need abuse anybody for a people that does not know you exist, who will end up eating from the same plate check out the 2011 Presidential contestants my advice is you don’t need to fight yourselves only the will of God shall stand
Let js pray fr a good Man wt gd ethic who ll govern ds our country peacefully, regardless of ethnic, religions, some1 who ll manage our finance vry well, some1 who ll provd fr d betterment of d country, it is either GMB or GEJ, all is well, one ll surely go fr d oda, lets js pray for a good government. Nd tu u pple taln abt islamizing d country or so, Nigeria has bn knwn wt 3 religions, xtainity, Islamic nd tradition, so lets frgt dt cos it can neva b possible, he may b d president does nt mean he ll impose wateva he wishes on us, nd dnt frgt osinbanjo is dia, nd aside frm dt, thy mst atleast pratc one religion.
GEJ! CARRY GO.
At my ward 10 in Adigbe, Obafemi Owode LG. Unit 009(PRS) APC-162, PDP-85. Unit 010(PRS) PDP-49, APC- 76. *At Alowonle Adigbe Polling Unit (PRS) APC 118, PDP- 37.* At Isara Remo Ogun State. Remo North LG. total out come by INEC (PRS) PDP-1,645. APC- 3,956. (SEN)APC-1,568, PDP-795, SDP-432, PPN-212. (REP) APC-710, PDP-1,456, SDP- 86, PPN-37.
May God bring us the good leader we want and pray for no riot.
we need better changes in Nigeria
God knows d best,let pray 4dem
4 me gej is winning
People wey dey talk rubish,you no sabi use google and check the latest result? Anyway na GMB dey win this election.If you are not comfortable,you sabi rat killer cos dat is the best way you can go to heaven without any holdup….SAI BUHARI…APC CHANGE….
i know GOD is in control ohun eniyan ni ohun olorun cos it written ask it shall be given knock d door shall be open GOD will save us 4rm dis 16yrs captivity of so call pdp GOB BLESS NIGERIA.
let the will of God continue to be happening in our nation nigeria no matter who may emerge as a winner
Na ur father kill am
APC TILL THE LAST DAY,DEM DIE WELL
I think with the ongoing results so far, in few years time Nigeria will ensure a Democratic consolidation.
SHAY! SOME PPLE NO GET MEGABYTE TO GOOGLE SEARCH WETIN DEY GO ON, ME I DON CHECK AM O,IN 27 STATES, GMB DEY WIN WHILE UNA FORMER PRESIDO WU DONE GO NW HAS PERTIALLY WON IN 7 STATES. SAY BUHARI….. APC!!! CHANGE
the most important thing is for peace to reign and for a better leader to emerge as our president because the Bible can not lie, you guys should know that this is the end time.
wonders shall never PDP national chairman voted for APC
My fellow peace loving Nigerians, it is obvious that most of these people supporting Buhari don’t have right sense of judgement. Pls allow them to be saying all sort of things they like and they can also go ahead to radio and television stations to declare Buhari as the winner before getting the final result from INEC. Buhari and his supporters will decide on the next step to be taken by Boko Haram to make Nigeria ungovernable for GEJ when INEC announces GEJ as the winner of 2015 presidential election. I want all GEJ supporters to remain peace loving Nigerians and be rest assured that GEJ is not leaving Aso Rock. All the results from major areas that will determine the winner have not been posted here and all of them cannot be posted here. Results from Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun and Osun are not the major determinants of the winner. Let us wait for the final result from INEC and I strongly believe that Almighty God will give GEJ another chance to continue till 2019. Pls let us accept the final result whenever the result is announced by INEC. God bless us! God bless GEJ!! God bless Nigeria.
NO BOKO HARAM NO GEJ.APC ALL THE WAY…SAI BUHARI
no wonder, gmb neds chang, he brouth boko haram, supots b.haram, he can,t change, rather mor calamities. Pls, gej is 4 good, nt of evil. Let suport him.im a muslem but i must tel d truth.
let’s not confuse ourselves, we deserve better than what our leaders are giving us regardless of their religious orientation. What benefit does a Christian thief serve to Nigerians? Or a money laundering alhaji to the common man.? It’s beyond religion. Don’t you wonder why people leave their Christian countries to Islamic nations just because of better economic conditions? Whoever emerges should be supported for greatness.
the will of d poor is for change,forget about religion and tribe,we need to try anoda party and lets see what they want to offer,lets give GMB a chance.Do u knw how much u will b buying cars soon,when d 70% increament is implemented by May,a 1999 Toyota Camry dat is been sold for btw 800 and 850 will b sold at d rate of 1.5m and so on.The corruption is too much,where is d 20billion naira dats is missing in d oil account,pls vote wisely.GOD bless Nigeria.
UP! UP!! JESUS! down, down satan. UP! UP!! GEJ. down, down gmb. GEJ you are on ahead. CARRY GO!
@chuks you are a miserable fool with this comments who is Jesus? gej? I think you are drunk lousy and brainless cow dung
Pls Chuks or whatever you call ur nomenclature, dont eva in ur life compare Master Jesus wt corruptions, infidel, lack f wisdom and knowledge and incapability. Jona’s government is weak, full wt corruption, infidelity, jona himself lack wisdom and knowledge and have no ability and capibility to lead d country. Jesus christ himself wax in wisdom, knowledge, ability, capability and no traces of corruption can b found in his blood, infact master planner. Be very careful
God will make mr guru mahaji and his false prophesy with his gej a big fool in this country and all the blood of the innocent will demand for revenge in their family. Our God is God of universe so is not a stationary God but God that do with change! He change moses to joshua, he change elishar to elijar so God is going to change jonatan in this country in Jesus name
Amen
Don’t u know that Rtd Gen Muhammad Buhari’s name had been changed by (1)ALAKE OF EGBA LAND to ENILOLOBO.(2)OBIR AWANA OF UTUROPO LAND to ONYEMAECHI.(3)EMIR OF KANO had also stamped him with his name MUHAMMAD.SO GMB’s name is now MUHAMMAD ONYEMAECHI ENILOLOBO.Why going against ur ethnic king wish.GMB is the man of peace.
viewing centre song gari presd apc 226 pdp 9
IN OUR PU 011 MANDEN MAIHA LG PRES. APC 296 PDP 2 SEN APC 256 PDP 1 REPS APC 206 PDM 4 PDP 1 SDP 76
Let those that have been doing it for about six years without any change go to rest and give God Made Buhari a chance that was stole from him about 3 decades ago…. Nigerian vote for changes…
God will need gud leader in this country
We Don win……we Don win..gulch prepare 2 get ur assume wiped…
Goodluck on top God dey ur side
omoo guys come see kano result buhari is everywhere…..gudlost can’t win again
change all d way………
please my good fellow Nigerian let pray for good government in this country and ignore abusive words to each other. It’s only God known the good leader that can take us to promise land, but the main issue is that ki olorun je ki awa naa se dada pelu orire ni country yi.
Let the will of God, the only one true God that Innocent Nigerians look up to be done.
Neither gej Or gmb is our beloved country saviour .all Nigeria politician aré desame.
My fellow nija bros and sis. Pls let us wait for Almighty God to choose for us as he chooses David in place of Saul, so shall he make our own leader today.
Apc is shouting change ,that pdp is currupt aré Apc not currupt also Who among those politician aré holy in Nigeria Who can comeout And swell that he/She has not steeling Nigeria money For his life.Nigeria politician Both pdp And the so called Apc changes aré After there personal pocket interest
All i need is a leader and not a ruler. I need a compitent leader who will lead naija to its promise land. Stop the favouritism and nepotism .vote wisely. God bless naija. Never forget the countries motto ” PEACE AND UNITY ” .
What other change can GEJ bring to Nigeria: bokoharam insurgency? removal of fuel subsidy? devaluation of the naira? failed promises? and so on….Let’s try a new person. GMB all the way. I pray so in Jesus name.
Indeed, we miss Yaradua, who was able to terminate Niger-Delta militancy… RIP
We dnt nid political propaganda here all we want is wu av qualities of a gud leader. Nd 4 u wu ar doom u beta luk after wat u ar sayin. Coz u dnt knw wu is wu. ABI KO A KO GBA is most of the people here. 4 any advice 2348149471560
in as much as goodluck isn’t fit and capable, to me, buhari is definitely not d best option. Our lives r in d hands of God, anyway. He alone has d final say.
yaradua was pdp presidential candidate we voted him, y 2015 turn to religious election abi yaradua not a muslim. We nd changes in naija enough 4 pdp there time is up, obj 8yrs, yrdua+gej 8yrs without nothing only gsm.prsdt Gej d worst prsdt we ever seen in naija, very slow and he want to use money buy post noway oga jona. Say baba sai BUHARI OUR NEXT PRSDT. CHECK since 1999 crstn, mslim, crstn, now mslim amen.
A change we want and a change we will get in Jesus Name Amen. I wish BUHARI Good luck. He should redirect this nation to where it will favour the poor masses. As for Uncle Jona and Mama peace please don’t stone me oooo because Diaris Goduooooo
I wnder why some r utterng words senselessly, nj is in ned of new groom asuch change hs came. 16yrs is nt 16days, up baba , up apc to villa
Go out EBEle congratulation Baba come inside
A.P.C!!! Change!!! I Don Tell Jonathan B4 Make He Go Sit Down In 1 Place.Buhari Take Over Jawe.Shey Buhari Shey Babaaaooo
u can only trust one messiah for dis corrupted coutry say baba say buhari….enemies hug transformer for all I care.
nigeria neth to chage so i really like buhari to do it
Gud Governance started 4rom home.wat a shame u can not conrol were u live 4 5ive yrs which is aso rock villa
Naija thank God oo for the success but mind u is for d like-mind ones
Dir will b problem if GMB won d president election,bt I bliv dir will b peace n Nigerian if GEJ won d president post.plz my pple w bliv diz man(GEJ)cn still do beta no mata d lapses w had no bodi cn b 100 per cent.let d APC step aside f once f diz man t finish his tenue abeg!
Dir will b problem if GMB won d president election,bt I bliv dir will b peace n Nigerian if GEJ won d president post.plz my pple w bliv diz man(GEJ)cn still do beta no mata d lapses w had no bodi cn b 100 per cent.let d APC step aside f once f diz man t finish his tenue abeg!
Buhari is d man 4 dat sit, so let all stand 4 him nw
let the will of God be done on who ever will be the next president of our country nigeria,all will pray for is peace and unity love among all Nigerians
Honestly lets b sincere, Buhari’ s gonna b better than gej..He’s hungry too give us good leadership..
Buhari made it again, let those dat chop our country money run nw frm Nigeria oo, cux d man who dnt hve pity on those dat corupt our country has cme again, suswan wil dead in jail
I believe dis year go change…buhari go mak nigeria beter believe nd let vote 4 him..say baba
If you are a jamb candidate and you haven’t seen your jamb score and also interested in upgrading your jamb score to 200 and above contact 2348060133825 interested persons only.Mr Eddy. my prayer is that all jamb candidate get their admission this year.
foolish nigeria they don’t know the meaning of change and they are shouting change foolish people ……
thans 2 GOD who made election of our state sucess buahri got 356 GEJ got 13
GMB won inaha Allah go and hug transformer ARNE
I knw dat APC or de way wel win my 9ij GOD bls or de good family of APC OR DE WAY to come …..
said baba 4 only me even not 4 u, if baba win and I die I still thank God.
pls lets act maturely.
All I want to say is lets give change a change may b our breaktru is from Buhari lets leave sentiments aside let watch and see.if Buhari can save us.Buhari all d way
in taraba (saurara) APC got 1095 while PDP got 71
Nigerians! Majority reason like goats and chickens…I wonder if there are brains in your heads at all! Politics is not for the noble-minded…not for the right-minded people…Work hard and pray to the Almighty for protection and provision…God does not have any biz in you politics…only with your physical n spiritual welfare.
I know you guys will want to kill me if i say this, but i must say it…
If Buhari wins, Nigeria will become like Egypt…
yes,we want to be like you said egypt.WE love baba buhari is our man.
before u comment rubish take out time to check all this data. Pdp is still leading.
what had happened in katsina is enough to counter balance bayelsa and phc .
al is wel
From all indication result shows apc is leading of about 95%
Pls my country people gud luck Nigeria is our best choice
People re so stupit of religious sentiment.Buhari being islamist or what so ever they call him will not turn this country the way that is now.let us change this country 4 good my people.
Where is result from. South east and south south, you better open your eye well well, that is where GEJ winning power will come from and the dead man called Buhari will go back to his Bokko harram kingdom. Shame Buhari back to boko haram.
Nothin cant stop johnathan to continue his administration bcos he was chosen 2 b there.
God is in control in all situation,peace will rein in nigeria
As we knw hmm ntn but we are ready for wht ever we like to do nigeria bcoz our pres doo win we knw tht jst we are waitin for jega
It cannot be buhari, because he is not qualified to rule Nigeria. If it is buhari, then there won’t be a country call Nigeria..
yhu call urself nigeria wen u pore abusive words to each oda,,,Nigeria is our country nd every1 most accept wat comes our way,God watches al nd al he chose is 4 de god of does dat bliv him,,de Bible said so nd Muslims bliv so,we ar al one may God bless Nigeria in JESUS NAME(AMEN)
Stop killing urself for these selfish liars (APC) they dont have anytin to offer, losers!
Most Nigerians are allergic to truth, Lets have change, if it doesn’t work, lets have another change, till it works, remaining stagnant in the name of continuity is not a wise decision. We trusted Goodluck n he messed up. Be are giving Buhari, if he messes up we still kick him out, let theses politicians know they have to earn 2nd tenure.
Insa’allah Nigeria sai baba badlock cormpam is go to the tula presin
Wa’wa wao.Very very interesting,now d beauty of democracy has started to show face Neither gej or gmb whose so ever God wish to commit d country into his hands will not get it easly as usaul and felllow Nigerians lets leave religion out of this cos some christain voted 4 gmb and some muslim voted gej,so wat we should be doing now is further present d country to BABA GOD, d authur and finisher of life.Join me in dis prayer:our help comes from d lord,d maker of heaven and earth.God help Nigeria amen.
my own is dat do matter what we nigerian must have president wheather gud or bad, but if am to ask who is dat next president ? i need answer pls
no one can Change the will of God for Nigeria, He has already enthroned the candidate of His Own choice for Nigerians. praise God.
Nigerians are not fools. Jonathan is their choice all the time because he has performed more than the past leaders.
Well I don’t like anyone of them but all those people that vote Good luck or whatever I know very sure if anyone of your family is among of all this school girl I will never vote anyone but all of you that vote please vote wisely please God will help us
When i see d generations of nigeria of today, i feel pity for us bcos we are easily fooled nd ds ppl d so called politicans ar usin us against each oda to fulfil dr devilish nd selfishinterest. Isnt it d same set of ppl dt ar movin frm one party to anoda? d so called progressives ar seen beaconin d aggrev so called thieves…..d change nigeria need is yet to b seen….we still av alongway to go. If indeed anyof dem av nigerians in mind, Buhari ought to av given clues to d govt tofight onsurgency rather usin it as ann advant…….NIGERIANS WE NEED TO WAKE UP. GOD BLESS NIGERIA……AND REMEMBER IT IS ONLY GOD THAT CAN ENTHRONE ORDETHROWN A KING.Thanks.
God punishe Nigeria, God punishe our leader
Akorede! U are a big fool for saying dat rubbish to the whole nation…. You need to be taking to a psychiatric hospital for better and proper treatment of your brain……mumu,oponu ayirada.
We are waiting let keep waiting is a matter of time we shouldnt insult ourselves bcos of those who wll not remember us or fulfill their promises when they get there.
APC……change
MTN will be like “Do you know that GMB is the president of Nigeria come may 30, 2015… Text 3 to 3021 for more current affairs… LOL
I know very well that GEJ is the winner again hahahahaha.
If we nigerians are voting buhari for change we are really getting it wrong….to prove that this iss d team….buhari,osinbajo,tinubu,laimuhammed,obasanjo that left pdp to continue @ apc babangida the stupid military man….atiku abubakar so why are we talking abt change there can not be any change…..let’s just say that we are voting for change of party
some people lack manners, most you be insultiv to be heard
no resuit yet.stop inputing figu for to view
bros mi calm no 2 ways gej definitly mst emerge by His Grace
Stop all this rubbish n insults your conducts in this forum shows your thinking mentality.lets wait for inec to announce the final result before u kill yourself and most importantly the will of God should be done amen
whose God have bless no man can course, let see the hand work of Buhari……
If we don’t know the road let get back home GMB all the way.
no mortal can bring positive change or transformation to himself let alone d entire Nigeria. they say change & transformation agenda, no one pulse a little to ask of which kind are they talking of,positive or negative. non of them is free 4rm corruption, they are all 100% corrupt even me & you, we are even d worse so every one should keep quit and wait 4 d one dat have d final say (God Almighty)
P.D.P power.jonatha 4 2nd tym no shakin! Dr bebe noni?
say baba say buhari
thy will be done oh Lord.
Jonathan is a christian and babakawo extremist combined. If you askhim about holy spirit and trinity will he not say he believe in it? So whats wrong with a muslin believing in sharia?
with the result above buhari is the winner
Those that kept calling Buhari Islamist extremist and those southerners preaching ethnic politics are the worst opposition that have destroyed Jonathan chances of winning this elections. this should stand as a lesson for all
PDP=899 APC=20. is ur boy ibujax omoaye
Change is inevitable
Let’s no forget d adage saying dat when a young 1 is given a gold opportunity to rule, he should always remember dat d opportunity shd b utilized. Buh when he abuses it( then he shd face d repercussion) dah is just what is happening now. So let our leader an old man who is strong and firm to rule us. Hopefully, GMB will deliver and help our to grow.
buhair will never win knw matter all their Joke na GEL all d way.I love Nigeria,I love goodluck
AS FAR I AM CONCERN BUHARI IS TOO WEAK TO BRING CHANGE TO THE COUNTRY. GEJ WANTED TO PERFORM BT HE COULD NOT BCOS OF HIS SORROUNDINGS. LIKEWISE BUHARI IS SORROUNDED BY THEIF LIKE TINUBU, AMARCHI THUG. GOD LET UR WILL BE DONE.
Alhamdulillah, yes am so greatful, so at last we the good people of the Nigeria now have rest of mind, sai baba sai GMB and God blessed Nigeria
BUHARI wil loose.i pity does dat wnts 2 vte him.c dnt alow God 2 punish nig just as he did 2 d israelites in d bible
GEJ has already won the election. BUhari has already lost out.
APC lying dreamers have to wake up and realize that Nigerians are smarter than voting a senile demented old dictator who cannot remember his name to rule a 21st century Nation
Let Goodluck rule opposition and stop disturbing the masses, judgement day is coming! One with God is majority
Weather, Buhari or Jonathan, may God’s perfect will be done in Nigeria, and peace among all Nigerians and blessing, open heavens in Jesus mighty name amen!!!!!!!!!!!
say no to muslim.
pls nigerian ,my bros an sistrs.let’s talk Nigeria not religion election his cm an it will go.love Nigeria as I love her.somalia,Libya,,is not our potion.
don’t rejoice yet until you hear of the courts verdict on buharis eligibility.
Democracy is not an end to itself, but a means to avoid unavoidable perpetuity.”The only constant thing in life is CHANGE” (heraclitus)
I expect maturity amongst us all not raining of abusive words on ourselves………….. as for me God’s choice is the Best………… GEJ as done both GOOD and BAD in his 6 yrs in OFFICE, isn’t that enough,and if it is BUHARI that wins then its God’s will, ISLAM or CHRISTIANITY belongs to God, as we have BAD MUSLIM also we have GOOD MUSLIM and the same to the CHRISTIANS as well, you cant CONCLUDE on what hasnt happen abt BUHARI islamising NIGERIA, how do you think that is possible,. Nigeria is meant for CHRISTIANS and MUSLIM……………….. u no read constitution?………………….. well i see that comment has political falacy EITHER BUHARI or GEJ, God’s goodness is all we want. THANK YOU…..
say baba! say Buhari! GMB for Nigeria’s next president.
Understandably PDP messed up big time internally with squabbles, coupled with the defections of Gej so called loyalists. Anyway a lot of lessons are here for Gej & all Nigerian s. I can’t wait to hear the election results from INEC.
GOD CAN NEVER FAIL IS PEOPLE! Goodluck is not the issue, its the lack of co-operation of our past leaders with him, Even 18 years old person can rule, pls allow Goodluck to rule and fulfil his plan for the youths. Best regards
God will not allow buhari to lead us
GOD CAN NEVER FAIL HIS PEOPLE! Goodluck is not the issue, its the lack of co-operation of our past leaders with him, Even 18 years old person can rule, pls allow Goodluck to rule and fulfil his plan for the youths. Best regards
This man call Goodluck did not have plan 4 we yourt so we need change
beware! of wolves that appear on sheep’s clothing. He that has an ear let him hear!!!
Wen God say YES,no one can say NO.Buhari is our man ooooooo
Jerem 11:29; He knws d thght nd prmis ‘ve 4 ds wondfll county (God). it is only him dt can do everything perfectly nd no oder else.
GOD HELP OUR LAND, ONE THE WE ALL MUST KNW IS THAT THE NORTH IS NEVER DIVIDED, ISLAM IS NEVER DIVIDED ,EVEN WHEN THEY KNW THEY HAVE FAILD,SOME PERSONS RULED US FOR OVER 36 YEARS AND IT WAS ALL FAILURE, HERE IS A MAN WHO BARELY RULED ACCORDING TO THE GAME OF DEMOCRACY FRM THE MINORITY FOR THE FIRST TIME WE ARE ALL ASKING FOR HIS HEAD, OH NIGERIA THE FEARFUL DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN. THE WORLD IS REALLY COMING TO AN END, U MAY CRITICISE THIS PIECE BUT HAVE REALLY TOOK TIME TO ASK WHAT KIND OF CHANGE THEY MEAN?, GOD HELP OUR LAND.
In evryytin we ya doin God wil c us!
i dnt think buhari can secure 2/3rd of d states in nigeria..getting d highest vote without sucuring 2/3 rd of d states in d fedration does nt make u qualified for d seat.
One Nigerian let us behave ourself.God is Love He love us
U guys dnt need to conclude with de result u see any state south south that post there all there results,when state from south post there own u conclud
Stop confusing people the only result we all are expecting is from Inec
U guys dnt need to conclude with de result u see any state from south south that post all there results,when state from south post there own u conclud,because GMB is from north winning there is it the ends south south are waiting for north to finish posting there result before the will state at the end we will know the winning,GLJ won all in south south
ishamel can neva rule over isaac fullstop, dats d rhema.
well say he will turn Nigeria into a Muslim country,y can’t u check out those Muslim countries our politicians go 4 shopping,countries like Dubai,Saudi Arabian,they don’t tolerate corruption bt u can c they live in abundance,y can’t we jst make a change so dat our generations can enjoy nd won’t curse us 4 our tribe nd religion differences, well I pray God himself choose nd we all know who gonna make it good,GMB…….
let someone else try to rule this blessed country of ours,it is not your father post…. after six years of nothing to show for…. you think you can amend your deeds in 4years.. hun!!! No body can Islamist Nigeria we are in a civilized word don’t let anybody brain wash you. age does not matter if he was to be your father i blive you wont look at the age side. pray for a leader who will bring peace to this country and not debate over unnecessary things… one Nigeria, one vote, one nation, one love…
All these are fake result ….Let INEC announce the real result joor.
there is no where in the world where government has solve the problem of the masses. Nigerians we should pray & not fight. cos whoever wins cannot be bigger than God. He still reigns in the affairs of Man.
Good people
1 nation.
A pple loved by God thru JESUS
buhari z d man we want
This is free nd fair election,people were come out to choose there choice btw gej nd gmb,nd at this moment with the latest result that is out apc has won up to 27 state.out of 36 state including d fct,people are now waiting for d announcement from d inec offical. Say Buhari.
if buhari wins, which is impossible, I wit my group will bring down dia country called niZOOria..together wit my brodas militants..
APC KNOCK PDP DOWN IN OSUN
CENTRAL
Senator Sola Adeyeye of APC re-
elected
Total APC=137,379 PDP= 82,529
The brakedown
Boluwaduro- APC- 5,006, PDP-
4,745
Ila – APC -11,344, PDP- 7,987
Ifedayo – APC- 3,337, PDP- 4,295
Irepodun- APC – 11,380, PDP-
8,823
Orolu- APC- 8,140, PDP- 6,606
Odo-otin- APC-13,063, PDP-
10,573
Olorunda- APC- 22,510, PDP –
8,497
Boripe- APC -11,796, PDP- 7,880
Ifelodun- APC-16,228,PDP-
10,819
Osogbo- APC- 34, 757, PDP –
12,304..
dewale let thunder fire u, idiot, dupe me I no know d witch wey buhari use hold dem o
I just dont knoww aw some people reason……u fool talking abt buhari being an islamic extrimist….what has he potray for u to say that..if dis so called religion crisisstart will u wait..i dnt kw y some xtians call thierself xtian n dnt even understd what their bible says….ifu hate buhari direct ur insult to him n not his religion..he is not the only one dat practises dat religion…..dnt get pple provoked and turn all dis to something else…i av noticed dis…u wil hardly find a true and understanding muslim abuses any oda religion….pls watch ur ulterances cos if u tink we dnt kw u God does and wil deal wit u wit ur word of mouth secretly. ………..
I often felt dissapointed, embarassed and ashame when I see people especially Christians comments on islamising nigeria. It only show how shallow ur knwoledge is abt my God, can u defend Him?, did my God ask of ur protection?, is Buhari or GEJ more powerful dan nebucadinezar or pharao or goliath?. Serious can anybody battle wit d Lord?. …….. If any man tink of such am sure b4 even tink of such God would av taking his life. Instead of us to wait for God purpose in our life we keep making up filmsy excuse, if Jonathan had done well , he wouldn’t dare use religion to campaign or was buhari not in d race in d last election?. ….. Mtchew. Its too late for Jonathan and his group to cry over split milk, Jan1 he removed subsidy, assu strike 6months, poly and college strike 10months, judiciary srtike nko?, doctors strike av u 4get?, all corrupt cases, was any1 prosecuted?, wat position did he give to d west?. Mtchew, nigerians aint fool. If buhari wins which I gues is happening now, Jonathan and his wife dig their own grave……… God bless nigeria
Say Buhari- Say Baba… God go punish kill who no like am
Buhari is going to be nigeria presidnet this year if you like it or not. Say Baba – Say Buhari. I love you.
in ilorin east, gambari ward ll PU 13 & 16.
APC PRESIDENT GOT-218, PDP GOT- 101
in fact….. i can’t wait to heard buhari has nigeria president
By the grace of God 2015 leader will be Gudlouk jonathan, God will never forsake his own.
Heavenly Father the almighty God Have mercies over this Nation Nigeria, and let ur will be done IJN.
their is god ooooooooo but shaa god will never fail bt my own observation is just about d declearation i please our electoral commission 2 have fair of god bcus we will face jugdment of god one day sai buhariiiiii
who is old man among d 2 gbese. R u sure u r nt d one were?
lets wait for the total and final result before we declare any body the winner please OK.
Your dead wish to baba will be folded back to you in jesus name Amen !!!
God put Buhari to the righteous part and let him see the light.
In 2011,I voted for Buhari bcos he didnt have godfathers.Now I voted for GEJ having no godfather.We are just voting promoting political ambitions of godfathers in Nigeria.It should be borne in mind that he who plays the piper dictates the tune.Let all of us pray for the success of whoever emerge the winner.God bless Nigeria.
say baba all d way niggax, u pdp members b blind fellow wat did ur gej do for 6yrs ? som1 dat spoil everything in 6yrs pls tell me wat he wanna offer again in d next for yrs pipu shine ur eyes don’t let dem use money buy ur heart….. see say baba don win south west…. he don win ondo state, lagos state, ogun state, nd oyostate, nd na say baba sure for north syd…. my advise naw to gej is to greet gmb congrate…….. say baba all d way…. say no to rigging… pdp as rigg in rivers nd d election as bin cancel…. lord help us…. na rigging Jonathan won use…. lord hep..
my dear nigerian stop using party propaganda to judge dis candidate.pls GEJ.is too weak 2 rule Nigeria.He is confusionist
Why are we killing one another? Have we 4gotten so soon that our Political “Leaders”(Dictators) speak the same language,thus understand each other better? Please,shine your eyes Nigerians
A P C (SAK) SAI BUHARI
no results from d east or south so guy relax
Jona plan another politic stragedy for change of chief of defence. Not because of book harram. Jona has another dubious plan on it
Many of PDP are not in town? You will see what happen by tomorrow. Post result sheet show buhari is leading in 28 state. You personal check it.
That’s why jona/PDP change chief of defence to rig for him any moment which is not possible
Sai buhari
Buha
ri is the clear winner.No religion sentiment.I am a christian.There was change everywhere yesterday.
insha allah baba buhari will win. majority of d nigerians love him and apart 4rm dat, he is ready to work and make nigeria a betta country, coz apart from him no one can……. gej is only destroying our country, why can’t we vote 4 change, coz change is d only thing nigeria needs now……. APC!!! INSHA ALLAH
Let the will of Almighty God be done. Gods never sleep, Nigeria must go further IJN AMEN
Good luck is already in power, buari may rest in peace in london,afteral his mates are already there?Good power is else else
Let the will of Almighty God be done. Gods never sleep, Nigeria must go further IJN AMEN
we are waiting for the will of God concerning this race ad the will of God will surely come to past, nothing can be done about it, it can not be obstructed, antichrist will not rule this country.
nas.state cheiroman ward
massalachi kabas unit.
APC 529
PDP 72
NCP 1
Invalid 9
let us waith and see the out come of this election.
Buhari is the winner
WARNING!!! To past Leaders, pls,allow Goodluck to rule. Stop killing, bombing and disturbing his gov. He has a good plan for nig. Repent now, for soonest trumpet ‘ll sound.
Hello my fellow nigeria. Election is not a war, who so ever God place on that seat we should pray for him, God said the heart of a king is in his hand, no body can force anybody to another religeon, anybody try that not even a president, he wil ended trading his life. Our own as nigeria muslim and christian, lets support Our leaders through prayer. God bless my country
let see d final result.
all u can do to help Nigeria is to pray, what comments cannot do, prayer to God will achieve
WARNING!!! FELLOW NIGERIANS REPENT 4 THE KINGDOM OF GOD IS AT HAND. THE TRUMPET ‘LL SOON SOUND
You old mean! Y should u bother ur self for revenge? I believe u r not here to rule but to revenge, u r not getting younger plz go n rest
If APC wins this election Nigeria will divide. Make my word
FELLOW NIGERIANS REPENT 4 THE KINGDOM OF GOD IS AT HAND.
Well as a christian, I would really have preferred a christian president but as it is now, the other which us Buhari would really be a nice option on these reasons
* The so called christian leader we have has failed Nigerian and the whole world
* PDP has been in the presidency since 1999, making Nigeria a 1 party country.
On these salient points, we obviously needed another candidate and also another party, thus, paving way for Buhari. Lets hope the final result favours him. As for the Sharia law, it is practically possible for him to implement it and islamize Nigeria has some people have it. its merely a campaign strategy from the opposition party, PDP in particular against him.
God bless Nigeria
Long live Nigeria
And God change Nigeria for the better
Amennnnnnn!!!!!!
Please let not pre-assumed the result. the questions what is the total polling unit in Nigeria? how many of this polling units have been posted here.
I guess the polling units should be more than 1 million units.So let us avoid war on social network.
let’s be calm & watch.no need to insult one another.INEC will soon announce the official result.
Nigerian . I have this priviledged to tell you that. If i lose. There would be WAR. If i win . Change is ready to be placed. Boko haram would stop as from the day i wil be swearing in. Vote wisely.
isa allahu buari as president of nigeria (amen)
Tnx tunda 4 telln dem(buharis enemies d truth.
BUHARI BEATS JONATHAN IN ASO ROCK AGAINST B:613-J:595
let’s keep praying for peace to reign after d results ‘ll b announce.moreso pray for wisdom on whoever wins to b able to manage d looser.and grace for d looser to accept his defeat.God bless Nigeria
Jonathan pls go rest jawe may another person come take over.,u wan finish the whole country with ur massager nii, (boko-haram)
@dupe..can u prove to me that u are a real christian ?
GEJ all the way till 2019,,,GMB is not qualified to be a councilor
we need God to take control bcoz some people are saying positive why some are saying negative …wish u best of luck BABA
let’s not kill yourself. Niger is bigger than any individual. let the best candidate win whether christian or Muslim
pls Imo state election was messed up.PDP used the Army to write the results by driving away every body in the collection centers.the whole state was militarizsed like in war time.
BUHARI FOR ME AND MY FAMILY
I HELD JONATHANS FANS SCRIMING SAYING THAT PLEASE HELP OOO !! BUT I WANT TO TELL THEN THAT ITS OVER. BECAUSE EVERY FINISH LINE IS THE BEGINNING OF A NEW SEASON
fake fake fake.
buhari, u cn get al d vots. But loavz n 2 fishes vote of get shal multiply
Anything can happen only god can save us amen
Na selfish interest de worry pdp de don’t want progress of dis country
GOD KNOWS OUR LEADER, JUST PRAY TO WELCOME ANYBODY GOD CHOOSE.
Pls tell grand pa Buhari to articulate his change on paper before Nigerians can buy into it. A man who doesn’t know the name of his vice president, how can he know the meaning of CHANGE!!!
Fayose is a man u try but God say no. nobody no 2moro he can give power to labor or any party
guess wah…u so stupid n daft for making such statement…even if d sharia law is gonna be implemented, u wnt b affected if u r of a gud xter..buh do u wish for d sharia law not to be implemented so dah ur so called presidential candidate can rule us out wif dier stupid corrupt mind in a kwazee corrupt way???…so u can steal n go Scott free…PR embezzle our money n feel happy wif it…itx beta u kip shut so u wnt put ursef in trouble…6yrs of notin wanna change d whole country in 6wks…could u plz tell me jzz one tin ur so called gej did….he is a weakling in terms of controlling people…he is only fit to be a LGA chairman. not d president….
we want charge god help us at any condition majority carry the above but we know Nigeria they like change Mrs prof jega we have special great for you and supplicate Allah ameen.
Nigeria must change
no results from d south and east oh .
@all….stop saying abusive word to urself bcs of GEJ and GMB,only God knows d best out of them. Just pray to God dat we shall ave oppurtunity in dis 4yrs regime.
I just pity sm of us dat is commenting here cause sm ar tribalism nd sm ar discrminatin just pray dat any 1 dat got there should bring sources 4 us!!!!! But as 4 me nw change is better.
lets wait and what God will do. All we want is someone who will take Nigeria to a better level. who will remember the Nigerians not who self centred.
the ones jumping frm one place to another for apc are monkeys and baboons.in the north kids even voted.here in the east and south nothing worked.card readers failed,violence. thugs of apc,even xplosives were recorded in some poling units.inec used a trick for the eastern nigeria.they didnt arrive on time till noon.nothin went well @all.so sons of bitches there was no elections in the east and south so if any result emerges it must be frm from north and west.take it or leave it.
I just pity sm of us dat is commenting here cause sm ar tribalism nd sm ar discrminatin just pray dat any 1 dat got there should bring sources 4 us!!!!! But as 4 me nw change is better. Buhari is d right person 4 nw
And they all rant and speculate. May I ask where this results are coming from if not from the speculation room
Let’s all wait for the final result before we jump into conclusions or increase our hopes of our candidate winning
Please note that any result that is not Published or credited to INEC is merely a speculation being engineered by ill meaning Nigerians whose impatient drive for their suposed victory would drive them into engaging in acts that is a threat to national security. Cos if you see a fake that says your candidate is wining and the final results say otherwise, it might lead to violence
So please Nigerian, let’s wait for INEC. GOD Bless Nigeria. GOD Bless us all.
only God ll choose d best leader
I never blvd in Unity in Diversity….i am not fit to b in d same country wit sm Nigerians….i wish dis election will precipitate division of dis country. f name NIGERaREA mks us look and act as puppets to those who gave our country its name….our choices in dis ekection reflects dis puppet mentality…hw can sm1 vote an illiterate to rule professors… watching as d Eyes of d Gods
u have been bribed. u are one of the beneficiaries of corruption. your father and ur gej are the dead shame.
u are one of the beneficiaries of corruption. i guess u hv been served with a bag of rice. it is u . ur father. and ur gej tht are dead shame.
Let APC win southwest,northeast, northwest all i know GEJ till 2019 insha Allah.
lets just be patient to see what will happen instead of xchanging words ok?
na your papa na foolish
let me hear u say BUHARI say BABA
The Supportrs oF GEJ U Either agree or Not Ur Oga must Rest this tm, The New Gov’mnt will be on process, GMB Will become Nigerian President, Cos 23 States were win so per by G.M Buhari said Gega.
We thank Almighty God, & Christian thnk Jesus due to this.
BOKO HARAN COME END,BOKO HARAM BYE BYE!!!
The pdp Suptrs were Great Nigerian Stupids, of Course.
NIGERIA WILL RETROGRESS IF BUHARI BECOMES OUR PRESIDENT, GOD PLEASE HELP US FROM DIS DICTATOR
APC all the way
GOODLUCK DON’T WORRIES PDP MOST WIN THIS ELECTION 2015 (APC SORRY UR A LOSER)
In all what we are seen now we have know apc hav change everything
GMB is winning insha allah up up buhari up APC
Just pray buhari wins…. #change all the way
It is only a pity that christians voting a muslim into power who may one day turn 9ja into an islamic state. Can’t we see what is happening at ebonyi that most people who once proclaim christ are now muslims. Maybe that’s the kind of change we are praying for. “All i know is that the most high God rules in the kingdom of men”. Nigerians be wise and prayerful…do you think buhari will fight boko haram knowing that they are his kind? what did he do when he was the head of state? i sorry niger delta and gov. Amechi bcos they have never had the chance of ruling this country since independence and now they have the chance they are betraying their opportunity. May God have mercy…….
I disagree with your comment,just pray God is still much more in control and at the helm of affairs in Nigeria. You better be prayerful than to be sentimental.
i dnt tink my God is as sleep, so i belive my wil never let is ppls dnw.
Nigeria we must pray for M Buhari to win dis election Sai No to Violent
liv im let im do it, GMB and PYO we know GMB and PYO we trust.Vote GMB no more corruption,no more BOKO HARAM. sai BUHARI sai OSINBAJO
APC change!!!
PDP is the wining party…………..PDP KUMDIKEN……KUMDIKEN……………DEMEMDE.. NA SO NARZ
buhari we be our next president in the next 24hour’s(amen)
congratulation to all nigeria,dere’s chang already
the people vote in who they want so let’s support the President and for the other party succumb to the faith and pray for who won and let’s give him the utmost support
jona will cry tonight
na lie buari will never on the day of is joy
jona is a dead meat also a bush rat
this apc guys ar senslessooo. the ar busy posting results wthout thinkng y pdp is keepng quiet. i see reasonable ppl in pdp and empty brains in apc.hw can a daft like tinubu stir up the north to make mistake of their life. hw is buhari the best option frm d north. obasonjo tried it the last time and it worked for him perfectly. come to think of it when buhari was younger and had the opportunity to rule it was clear that idiagbon was his puppeteer now his old and weak having the crook tinubu behind him wat do u think wll happen.change is tinubu’s initiative and not buhari so pls my brodas from the north wise up and dont be fooled again.for the mean time jona is not d best but let him finish
God will take control but i believe if buhari win thins will be better in nigeria, cos jonathan is just eating and embezzlled our money. even this gbokok haram issue is a terrible thing in nigeria for the past more that a years now federal can not conquared gboko haram which is very bad in this country, i believe if APC thins wil be better.
God will take control but i believe if buhari win thins will be better in nigeria, cos jonathan is just eating and embezzlled our money.
God wil surely show mercy on nigeria cos the situation in this is so bad, i pray God wil give us a right person.
is not a must PDP must win, kokise ipo babalababa enikokan, dat is stipidity. SO DINT SAY PDP WIL WIN BY ALL MEANS.
4 my own say i so much believe nigeria have change a long time ago wat we need is god guidians pray good luck wins 4 d betterment of d people of our country nigeria not buhari
It shall be well with Nigeria. All of us shall rejoice together at the end IJN.
APC change sai bahiar sai baba and goodluck is time rest
U pple insightng religion diffrnces in politics ar d worst arrogant animals wit stupidology (?) l evr met in internet ;enemys of human existence. …& u sayng nigerians ar fools, u ar d worst illiterate on earth, stupid immigrant. (spit in ur mouth) tchssssss
we need change after 6yrs of nytn to show 4 d good people of our great nation
sai buhari sai change
i love what am seeing say buhari say change
people of Nigeria will now baba buhari is the winner bad luck ebele Jonathan you must be dow werether you like it or not 2015 you must back to your village.
Yez Jonathan
web need changes since more than 16
years of rulling.
God has already choose a leader dat is right 4 nigeria
Jona is our choice
Am happy to c PDP losing this election and by God grace APC is going to take d lead, so Mr. Gudluck just honourably drop from d sit u are for our new presido Mr Buhari. Sai ka yr.
LOL.. GJE MUST WIN DIS ELECTION………
In all nigerian’s most believe change is possible and change is most. And if not so you check yourself is it’s what you before that you are to today no because change is and atitude for god sick nigerian’s no violent has commet you bey the is our father land say good and answer good to all brothers and sisters ons nation one love peaceful leaving nigerian’s thankfully your young star
as for me l pray that buhari should rule well. so that l will not regret voting for him as a christian.
I on my on I want God 2 put people DAT we make Nigeria better (but we want change!!!)
I wish that Jonathan win.if no let us divid bafria and Nigeria let Jonathan dclear bafria
I ibb I want Buhari to win this election
it good to change in nigeria but who we change it let god help our out amen
it good to change in nigeria but who we change it let god help us out amen
Long Live Mr. President GMB Welcome To Aso Rock
I can’t believed what is happening to Nigeria now Gudluck what are u doing pls do something before things will spoil but I pray dt u will win .Because u are Gudluck I wish u Good luck
GOD shd just help us Bos 9ja is full of …………………………………………………………….
Hey!!! buhari have win so badlock you must go back to village:):):)buhari we are welcomes u to 2 villa
God pls help my Country NIGERIA! Most people voted 4 Buahari out of Fear while some voted 4 him cux he’s a Muslim .What do u expect 4r a 72yr old man & an Ex militant 4 dat matter! Hmmmmmmm
May God intervene
Any one dat wins, let him win jor
I pray for peace in nigeria
let us be rejoicing dat God gave us good leader dat will change nig 4 better in 2015
Apc change egbawondanu
Hello everyone online, I want to share my great testimony on how Mr. Ben upgraded my jamb score from 152 to 270. At first I thought that he was not genuine, but he upgraded my jamb score successfully. If you also wish to upgrade your jamb score, dont just waste your precious time doing nothing, contact Mr. Ben on: +234(7053-722-210). Once again a big thanks to Mr. Ben 07053722210