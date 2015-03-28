The results from the presidential elections have started trickling in. We give you updates of election results from across the country here based on information from credible news sources and voters via Twitter:

STATE LEVEL

Ekiti State Presidential PDP 176,351, APC 120,308

LGA LEVEL

Abuja

Kuje Area Council: PDP-16,973, APC-15,709

Ekiti

Ekiti East LG APC- 8,274, PDP- 11, 922 Ijero LG APC- 9,498, PDP- 13, 420 Moba LG APC- 7,492, PDP- 8,687 Oye LG APC- 8,574, PDP- 11,262 Ekiti South West APC- 7,195, PDP-10,220 Ilejemeje LG APC- 3000, PDP, 3,799 Ikere LG APC- 7,990, PDP- 14,091 Irepodun/Ifelodun APC – 7,970, PDP-11, 395 Emure LG APC -5,353, PDP- 6,822 Ekiti West APC- 8,001, PDP- 10,003 Ado Ekiti APC- 14,414, PDP- 25,411 Efon LG APC- 3,103, PDP- 5,699 Ido Osi LG APC- 7,433, PDP-12,479 Ise Orun LG APC- 5,675, PDP-9,158 Ikole LG APC-10,026, PDP- 13,306 Gboyin LG APC- 6,334, PDP- 8,792

Sokoto

Goronyo LGA APC 28,950, PDP 7664 Denge Shuni LGA APC 31,036, PDP 6,918. Kware LGA APC 25,286, PDP 6,918 Binji LGA APC: 16,478 PDP: 4,722 Gwadabawa LGA APC: 34,929 PDP: 5,029 Wurno LGA APC: 24,414 PDP: 3,948 Sokoto South LGA APC: 48,900 PDP: 11,048 Sokoto North LGA APC: 44,705 PDP: 8,687

Ogun

Odeda LGA: APC 11,102, PDP 4,456 Ijebu Ode LGA: APC 14,043, PDP 8,972 Ewekoro LGA: APC 9,626, PDP 3,227 Sagamu LGA: PDP 17,263, APC 15,761 Odogbolu LGA: APC 11,623 PDP 11,405 Ijebu-North LGA: APC 7,638 PDP 6,163 Abeokuta-North LGA: APC 21,213 PDP 5,742 Abeokuta South LGA: APC 35,878 PDP 10,062 Ogun Waterside LGA: APC 7,076 PDP 8,063 Ado Odo/Ota LGA: APC 37,385 PDP 15,252 Ijebu-East APC 9,109,PDP 10045, Egbado North; APC 14,169, PDP 10,491, Ijebu North LG APC 14,410, PDP 20,500, Ifo Local Govt: ,APC 27353,PDP 8,645, Egbado North: APC 16,459, PDP 13,408,

Borno

Marte LGA: APC scored 4262; and PDP got 242 votes. Kala Balge LGA: APC – 1766; PDP – 98 votes Askira-Uba LGA: APC – 5220 and PDP – 1308 votes Ngala LGA: APC 2,764; PDP -241 votes Kukawa LGA: APC scored 5662; and PDP – 230 votes Mobbar LGA: APC polled 4487; PDP – 108 votes Abadam LGA: APC scored 2657; PDP – 70 votes Nganzai LGA: APC got 3,521; and PDP got 211 votes Kaga LGA: APC scored 6133; PDP got 202 votes Mafa LGA: APC polled 7,140; and PDP got 178 vot Daura LGA, Katsina State, Buhari’s LGA President APC 69, 632, PDP 117 Mafa LGA: APC polled 7,140; and PDP got 178 votes

Kwara

Ifelodun LGA; APC: 20,414 PDP: 10,826 Irepodun LGA; APC: 13,265 DP: 8,062 Oyun LGA: APC. 9240. PDP. 5835 Asa LGA APC: 16,696 PDP: 7,664 Ilorin East LGA APC 27,986 PDP 13,091 Three LGs results awaited

Plateau

Langtang South LGA; APC 7,977 PDP15,569 Riyom LGA; APC 5,291 PDP 29,437 Kanke; APC 8,063 PDP 24,800 Jos East; APC 10,875 PDP 9,904 Jos South; APC 22,490 PDP 89,741 Barakin Ladi; APC 12,765 PDP 47,964 Bassa; APC 22,625 PDP 32,519 Langtang North; APC 9,416 PDP 28,677

Nassarawa

Keffi LGA: PDP- 11, 330 APC- 24, 336 Kokona LGA: PDP-23, 600 APC-10, 492 Obi LGA: APC: 12,543 PDP: 22,693 Keana LG APC:7,515, PDP: 8,813

Ondo

Ondo West LGA PDP: 20,243 APC: 18,923 Owo LGA PDP: 13,757 APC: 27,290 Irele LGA PDP: 11,639 APC: 9,969 Akoko South-East PDP: 6,769 APC: 7,245 Idanre PDP: 12,290 APC: 12,654 Akoko South-West PDP President: 15,490 APC President 25,336 Odigbo PDP 19,315 APC 18,655 Ile Oluji/Okeigbo PDP: 13,652, APC: 12,338 Akoko South-West PDP: 15,490, APC 25,336 Ile Oluji/Okeigbo PDP: 13,652, APC: 12,338 Ese Odo PDP: 24,943, APC: 4,002 Ondo East PDP: 8708 APC 5,922 Akure North PDP: 7,817 APC: 13,092 Akure South PDP: 18,125 APC: 50,411 Ifedore PDP: 8,031 APC: 13,459 Ilaje PDP: 15,692 APC: 14,907

Lagos Lagos Mainland LGA APC: 33,898 PDP: 23,857 EPE LGA APC – 19,179, PDP – 16,400 Ikorodu LGA APC – 49,901 PDP – 29,604

Oyo

Iwajowa LGA: APC: 8715 PDP: 7385 Ona Ara LGA: PDP: 7175 APC: 12291 Ibarapa East LG: PDP: 7009; APC: 10482 Atiba LGA: APC: 16755 PDP: 6443 Ido LGA: APC: 17235 PDP: 6538 Kojola LGA: PDP: 11045 APC: 14538 Afijio LGA: PDP: 8001 APC: 5738 Orelope LGA APC: 9425 PDP: 5384 Irepo LGA APC: 10,380 PDP: 4979 Itesiwaju LGA APC: 7257 PDP: 7605 ‎Iseyin LGA APC: 24075 PDP: 10569 Oyo East LGA APC: 17,105 PDP: 6326 Orire LGA APC: 10,161 PDP: 13,238 Saki west Lga APC- 25965; PDP- 7008 ‎Lagelu Lga APC- 15,547; PDP- 7,366 Surulere lga APC- 7448; Pdp- 12,793. Ibarapa central APC‎- 8857; Pdp- 6671 Ibarapa west APC- 10178; PDP- 6357 Ogooluwa LG APC- 6034; PDP‎- 7697 Ibadan North APC: 30,312 PDP: 15,946 Ogbomoso South APC: 5,984 PDP: 15,521 Egbeda APC: 24,123 PDP: 10,141 Ibadan South east APC: 27,470 PDP: 10,994 Ibadan North east APC: 30,312 PDP: 15,946 Ogbomoso North APC: 10,472 PDP: 19,339 Olorunsogo APC: 6,572 PDP: 5,789 Ibadan north west APC: 19,929 PDP: 10,751 Saki East APC: 7,208 PDP: 5,368 Ibadan South west APC: 42232 PDP: ‎15073 ‎Ibadan North LGA APC: 46298 PDP: ‎18040 Akinyele LGA APC: 22408 PDP: ‎10357

Osun

Egbedore LGA APC: 9565 PDP: 6465 Ayedaade LGA APC: 13560 PDP: 9466 Odo-Otin LGA APC: 13545 PDP: 10229 Ifelodun LGA APC: 16830 PDP: 9826 Ede North LGA APC: 15709 PDP: 9853 Ejigbo LGAAPC: 17302 PDP: 10387 Ede South LGA APC: 12068 PDP: 6889 Osogbo LGA APC: 35344 PDP: 11562

Kano

KIBIYA LG = APC23,000, PDP 4,999 GABASAWA LG = APC 31,000, PDP 8,840 ALBASU LG = APC 34,000, PDP 3,047 BAGAWAI LG = APC 28,755, PDP 8,159 KUNCHI LG = APC 24,542, PDP 2,921 TSANYAWA LG = APC 32,662, PDP 4,819 GAYA LG = APC 38,085, PDP1,888 Rogo LG = APC 31,113 PDP 5,780 Jaba LG =APC 5342, PDP 18314 TOFA = APC 27,184, PDP5,622 RANO = APC 28,678, PDP, 5259 WUDIL = APC 39,503, PDP,3,539 BUNKURE =A PC 28,599, PDP, 7,039 MAKODA = APC 25,284, PDP, 4,225 GEZAWA = APC 38,976, PDP,3,988 GARUN MALLAM=27,818, PDP5,604 KURA=38,680, PDP,7,975 KUMBOTSO=APC 71,795, PDP,2,632 DAWAKIN TOFA=APC 44,117, PDP,3,516 AJINGI=APC 32,155, PDP 1,712 MADOBI=APC 31,733, PDP7,718 KABO=APC 39,293, PDP 3,957

Ebonyi

Ezza North LGA APC: 3844 PDP: 21691 Ezza South APC: 1065 PDP: 23257 Afikpo South PDP: 19071 APC: 430

Kaduna

Zango-Kataf LGA: APC – 11,034, PDP – 56,799 Birnin-Gwari: APC – 43,926, PDP – 2,593. Giwa LGA: APC – 50,323, PDP – 4,556 LGA: APC – 16,399 PDP – 17,491 Ikara LGA: APC – 49,146 PDP – 7,170 Igabi LGA: APC – 97,841 PDP – 7,110

WARD LEVEL

Dallimore Ward 009 in Ado Ekiti. Presidential: PDP 3503, APC 2062 Owerri West Ezobodo ward 5 Presidential. PDP: 1,583, APC: 724, APA: 6

POLLING UNIT LEVEL

Polling Unit 004 HUDCO II North Bank Makurdi, Benue. Presidential (APC:178, PDP:65). PU006, Idemili South, Okuzu Anam Hall. Presidential PDP 202, APC 23 Ward 3, Unit 2, Bayelsa. PDP-106, APC-5, CPP-1, Labour-1, Void-1. Lokoja Ward A, PU SPEB President APC 364, PDP 114 Lokoja Ward A, PU 020 Presidential: APC 218, 117 Ward A, PU 014, Lokoja Presidential PDP 52, APC 258 PU 003,Ward 10,Uyo Presidential PDP 138, APC 30, AD 2, AA 4 Unit 1 Ward 9 Oshimili South, Delta State Presidential election PDP – 361 APC – 33 Ward 7, Unit 20, Mimiko’s ward, Ondo Presidential: APC 111, PDP 178 Senate APC 109, 179 Reps APC 103, PDP 177 Iremo/Ajibamidele PG Hall, Ile-Ife APC 127, PDP 45, KOWA 3 Iremo/Ajibamidele, Ile-Ife, Awolowo Hall (Unit 5) APC 130, PDP 44 Iremo/Ajibamidele, Ile-Ife Sport (Unit 14) APC 105, PDP 41, KOWA 5, ACPN 1, APA 1, AD 1 Iremo/Ajibamidele Fajuyi Hall (Unit 2) APC 71, PDP 27, KOWA 1, ACPN 1 Ward 7, Unit 21 Opposite Mimiko’s ward Presidential APC 95, PDP 77 Senate APC 93, PDP 82 Reps APC 81, PDP 80 Oke Ode Ward 2, PU 10, Kwara State Presidential APC 80, PDP 5 Senate APC 88, PDP 5 Reps APC 80, PDP 5 AP Filling Station, Akure Ward 4 Presidential APC 234, PDP 71 PU 22, Ward 5 Presidential: PDP 34, APC 111 Ile Agege PU 003 Presidential: APC 84, PDP 31 Senate: APC 79, PDP 32 Reps APC 84, 28 Ifako-Ijaye Ward C, PU 032 Presidential APC 83, PDP 77 Senate APC 88, PDP 72 Reps APC 78, PDP 66 Ward 09, PU 013 Sabo, Yaba Presidential: APC 83, PDP 38, Void 1 Ward 11, Unit 2, Fagun, Ondo State Presidential APC 115, PDP 69 Senate APC 104, PDP 89 Reps APC 109, 70 Abuja Barracks 717 registered voters, APC – 280, PDP – 213 votes. Ward 11, Unit 2, Shokori, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State polling unit, the APC polled 100 votes in the presidential poll, while the PDP got 16 (Obasanjo’s polling unit) Polling unit 041, Ojo Road, Ajeromi Ifelodun Accredited voters 196 Registered voters 675 Successful processed by card reader: 185. Presidential PDP 124 APC 70 AA 1 PU 2, Ajuwon, Ifo LGA – Presidential: APC -158, PDP – 35, SDP – 1, AD – 1, PPN – 1 and 16 votes voided. Ward 01 Oshodi Bolade. Presidential PDP 51, APC 103 Jenta Adamu ward, Unit 023, NUJ Jos. President APC 14, PDP 23. Ward 028 PU 15 Labinjo Kalejaiye, Oshodi, Lagos. Presidential election PDP 33 APC 26 Centre 024B Gwarinpa Estate 2, Abuja; PU EC30C. Presidential APC – 62, PDP – 70 Unit 9 Ward 9 Oshimili South, Asaba. Presidential election PDP – 236 APC – 26 Unit 8 Ward 9, Oshimili South, Asaba. PDP – 115 APC – 16 PU 018, Ward, Nguwar Muazu Kaduna Presidential APC 527 PDP 2 Presidential Villa Unit 021: Presidential. PDP: 293, APC 265 Presidential Villa Unit 022: Presidential. PDP: 302, APC 348 Unit 09 , ward 11 Isan Ekiti (Dr Kayode Fayemi’s polling booth) Presidential APC – 140, PDP – 24. PU021 Opebi Ikeja: Presidential APC 62, PDP 17 Makama “B” Adamawa – Yola PU: 002 Presidential: APC; 194 PDP; 29 Dan Shamaki II Sarkin Yara(B) ward Daura PU 008, Katsina State. Presidential APC 138 PDP Unit 7, Ward 10, Agudama, Ipetiama: Presidential PDP: 214, APC 1 for Presidential. One invalid vote. Ogien Unit‎,Ward 3 Yenagoa: Presidential PDP 467 APC. 0 PU/24/20/09/002 (Gov. Fashola’s Polling Unit) Presidential. APC 317 PDP 135 VOID 14 Unit 024 Anguwar Sarki Ward, Kaduna North: APC 430, PDP 11, APA 1, AD 1, VOID – 3 (El-rufai’s polling unit. He tweeted result himself) Polling Unit 004, Tukur Tukur zaria Presidential: PDP: 7 APC: 533

