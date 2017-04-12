The Independent National Electoral Commission has said preparations towards the 2019 general elections are in top gear, stressing that it would not allow itself to be distracted by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, PUNCH reports.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of INEC, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, on Monday, April 10 urged Nigerians to dismiss the claim by Wike that the commission was not preparing for the next general elections.

Wike had said in an interview that public institutions like INEC lacked the expected trust, insisting that the commission was only engrossed in a jamboree to deceive Nigerians and to spend money.

The Rivers governor had argued that INEC should use the card reader for all elections rather than use manual accreditation where the card readers failed.

“In 2019, let me tell you, and mark this day, INEC is not prepared for any election. What they are doing is a jamboree to make sure that they are spending money. They can’t deceive me,” Wike had said.

Reacting, however, Oyekanmi said Wike was not someone that could be taken seriously on an issue of national importance.

He said contrary to Wike’s claim, INEC was making preparations for the 2019 elections as shown by the recent validation of its Strategic Plan by stakeholders in the society.

Oyekanmi stated further that as part of the move towards 2019, the Federal Government had appointed 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners while the Senate passed the amendments to the Electoral Act.

He stressed that the commission was focused on its preparations for the conduct of the next governorship election in Anambra State and could not afford to be distracted.