Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has finally spoken out about her failed marriage. The star was a guest on Sunday’s edition of Rubbin minds show hosted by, Ebuka Uchendu and during the show, she addressed her failed marriage and more.

According to her,

“I got married early because I wanted a family. I think my Marriage was an experience which I don’t regret. He was the last child, so his family members kinda interfered in the marriage, which is naturally normal. He was okay with the kind of work I did and he kinda interfered as a good husband.We couldn’t find common grounds and agree on certain things so we fell out. My husband and I were far apart from each other, maybe being together would have helped. My marriage fell out because of Differences. For now i just wanna fix my life, no marriage in the picture.”

On having friends in Nollywood,

“I have just a few friends in the industry, Jim Iyke, Alex Ekubo, Ebube Nwagbo, Rukky Sanda, Ebuka and the clique. I am friends with Genevieve Nnaji and we have a good relationship. We don’t talk everyday.”

On dating Mike Godson,