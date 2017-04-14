A church for marijuana lovers is planning its official grand opening in Denver, Colorado on April 20 (world weed day). The new church known as International Church of Cannabis has taken over a former Christian church building and claims to be the first large venue in the world where cannabis can be legally consumed in a social environment.

The church says it will “offer a home to adults everywhere who are looking to create the best version of themselves by way of the sacred plant.”

Members of the church call themselves Elevationists, founding member Steve Berke through the church’s website said:

“Our lifestance is that an individual’s spiritual journey, and search for meaning, is one of self-discovery that can be accelerated with ritual cannabis use. Elevationists claim no divine authority, nor authoritarian structure, therefore, those of all religious and cultural background are welcome to visit our chapel and take part in our celebrations.”

The group is trying to raise $100,000 to repair and upgrade the 100-year-old church building to make it accessible to those with disabilities.