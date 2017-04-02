May 30 has been declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a work-free day for all supporters of Biafra dream in commemoration of the Igbos who had lost their lives in sectarian killings in the country from 1945 to date.

This was announced through a statement signed and issued by the group’s Spokesperson, Emma Powerful.

It enjoined Igbos and all those who believe in the Biafra ideology all over the country to shut down their businesses and stay at home.

IPOB also said prayers would be held at designated places to mark the day.

The statement read in part “The indigenous people of Biafra and its leadership worldwide would like to use this opportunity to inform Biafrans, friends of Biafra, lovers of freedom all over the world and humanity in general, to prepare for the historic annual Biafra Day of Remembrance 2017.

“On the 30th of May 2017, as it is now the tradition since our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu held the inaugural event at our Cenotaph in Enugu on 30 May 2014, we shall honour the gallant and brave Biafran soldiers that withstood the might of the British-sponsored coalition against Biafra between 1967 and 1970.

The statement noted that the May 30 ceremony would be the fourth consecutive times IPOB had held the anniversary.