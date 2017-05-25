The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday, May 24, declared that its sit-at-home order scheduled for May 30 had been extended to 10 areas in northern Nigeria and Abuja, PUNCH reports.

It gave the 10 areas to include: Kano, Kaduna, Jos, Makurdi, Jigawa, Jalingo, Yola and Lafia.

It added that the order would also be observed in Ibadan, Benin, and Lagos.

In a press statement issued in Awka, Anambra State by the media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, the group urged its members to strictly observe the order wherever they would be.

It maintained that this year’s Remembrance Day celebration of the group necessitating the sit-at-home would be unique and significant in every ramification.

The statement said “We the indigenous people of Biafra under the leadership and command structure of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to declare once again that the 30th of May 2017 remembrance day celebration and sit at home order issued to honour and remember our fallen heroes and heroines must hold.

