Owerri-main-market2
Owerri main market, Imo State

Videos and photos have surfaced online of some totally deserted markets and areas in in the eastern parts of Nigeria as a result of the May 30 sit-at-home call made by pro Biafra groups.

Mile-1-market-Port-Harcourt-
Mile 1 market, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

Members of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had yesterday morning staged a procession in Owerri, the Imo State capital, ahead of the May 30 “sit-at-home” order.

New-market-owerri1
New market, Owerri
sit-at-home
Mile 2, Port Harcourt, Rivers State
Owerri-main-market3
Owerri main market

See some of the videos from the deserted streets and markets as captured today.

Videos Below;

Nnewi, Anambra State.

Abia, Abia State