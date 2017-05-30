Videos and photos have surfaced online of some totally deserted markets and areas in in the eastern parts of Nigeria as a result of the May 30 sit-at-home call made by pro Biafra groups.

Members of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had yesterday morning staged a procession in Owerri, the Imo State capital, ahead of the May 30 “sit-at-home” order.

See some of the videos from the deserted streets and markets as captured today.

Videos Below;

Nnewi, Anambra State.

Abia, Abia State