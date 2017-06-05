Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha fired all his commissioners and local government chairmen in the State’s 27 council areas because of the May 30 Sit-at-home protest, says the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The pro-Biafra group alleged that the governor sacked them because of the success of the sit-at-home protest recently held to honour Biafra soldiers in the state.

In a statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said Okorocha instructed his commissioners and council chiefs not to allow the sit-at-home directive to work in the state.

IPOB stated that Okorocha’s objective was to please the Federal Government.

Okorocha Fires All Commissioners, 27 LG Transition Committees

It stressed that the success of the sit-at-home order annoyed the governor, who ordered the sacking of the officials.

The statement read in part, “IPOB intelligence unit discovered that the APC, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, mandated Okorocha to do all he could to stop the sit-at-home order issued by our leader, Nnamdi Kanu. But to his surprise, he could not stop the remembrance of our fallen heroes.

“Okorocha mandated his commissioners and the transitional chairmen in all the 27 council areas of Imo State to go to the villages and communities to sensitise them to boycott the sit-at- home order at all cost. Unfortunately, those mandated to do so could not do it because power belongs to the masses, not those in government.

“The total compliance with the directive in Imo State, particularly in Owerri and other parts of South-East, surprised Okorocha and other APC members in the South-East and South-South.”