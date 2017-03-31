The detention of controversial journalist/blogger, Kemi Olunloyo has been described by the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) as a punishment for her being against Biafra.

Olunloyo imprisoned for alleged defamatory story she wrote on Port Harcourt- based Pastor David Ibiyeomie of the Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt has been a staunch critic of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB and has insisted that he remain in detention.

Ibeh Gift Amarachi who is a member of the pro-Biafra group wrote a post saying Olunloyo’s detention was a disgrace which she deserves for her negative comments about Biafra and Kanu.

Read the post below: This is Kemi Olunyo, the Woman who fought so hard against IPOB and her Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The Woman who promised Biafra will never be restored.

She appeared in PortHarcourt Magistrate Court today, looking like a Forgone alternative and suffering from same pains, Biafrans for long suffered. Now Kemi, how do you feel being humiliated by same Nigeria, you want BIAFRANS not to be free from? Try IPOB and get disgraced.