Following reports that the Federal Government might approach the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to revoke the bail of Nnamdi Kanu, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that their leader is not afraid of returning to prison, DAILY POST reports.

The group in a statement issued by its media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful.

The group said there was need to make the clarification, especially for those who were calling for the rearrest of Kanu for flouting his bail conditions.

It added that the call stemmed from the success of the sit-at-home protest declared by KANU, which it said witnessed a large participation.

“Arresting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu again cannot stop the agitation rather it will be a very big mistake on the side of Federal Government and her security operatives because when the security operatives arrested him on his arrival from London in his hotel room in Lagos it sparked protests and rallies across the world.

“Arresting him again will draw the attention of the world leaders and other relevant world organizations closer to the quest for Biafra independence.

Therefore, we don’t give a damn, whether they arrest him or not we don’t bother. Keeping Nnamdi Kanu in or out of Nigeria prison matters nothing to us because the restoration effort continues unabated. Having Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in prison is always good for the struggle to restore Biafra.”

The group said the refusal to free him after two courts of competent jurisdiction granted him unconditional release elevated the struggle to another level.

He boasted that if “Nnamdi Kanu dies in prison or any other means then Nigeria will witness a level of seismic destruction unknown to mankind that even Britain cannot stop.

“IPOB and it’s leadership are not even deterred by any threat from any corner because what we are doing is inalienable rights to all the indigenous people around the world and it was enshrined in the United Nations charter.”