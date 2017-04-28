Followers of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and people of the South East have been called on to ensure that Nigeria is “shut down” on May 30 2017.

IPOB had earlier ordered Igbos to embark on sit-at-home, on May 30, 2017, a day set aside to honour those who lost their lives during the civil war of 1967-1970.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the pro-Biafra group also urged its members not to be discouraged by the stringent bail conditions for the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB noted that its main focus at the moment was the scheduled May 30 remembrance day.

The group, while commending those who stood by the organization since the detention of Kanu, assured that their support would never be in vain.

IPOB said, “We should not be discouraged by the court ruling of April 25, 2017. Rather, we are focused on May 30, 2017 remembrance day, which is the priority of every IPOB member to ensure that no movement of any sort, both human and vehicular, across Biafra land on that day, will take place.

“We must make sure that all areas occupied by Biafrans for the remembrance and honour of our heroes and heroines, who laid down their lives during the genocidal war are shut down.

“Our leader (Kanu) has been in high spirit since his arrest in 2015 and we cannot afford our spirit to be dampened towards the liberation of Biafra because of conditions attached to his release.”