US Citizens will be blocked from entering Iran in retaliation to Donald Trump’s ban on travellers from seven majority-Muslim coming to the US.

The Iran Foreign Ministry made the announcement on Saturday, January 28, 2017 that ‘While respecting the American people and distinguishing between them and the hostile policies of the U.S. government, Iran will implement the principle of reciprocity until the offensive U.S. limitations against Iranian nationals are lifted.

‘The restrictions against travel by Muslims to America are an open affront against the Muslim world and the Iranian nation in particular and will be known as a great gift to extremists.’

It comes after President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order to suspend visas for citizens of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

However, a Federal Judge in New York granted an emergency stay on Saturday night for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries who have already arrived in the US and those who are in transit, and who hold valid visas, ruling they cannot be removed from the US.