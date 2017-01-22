The Presidency has denied speculations in several quarters in Abuja and beyond over the weekend that President Muhammadu Buhari had passed on at a London hospital where he was said to be receiving treatment.
As the day wore on, the rumours gained ground after a news website published a story that the President was dead.
The rumour soon spread like wild fire in different parts of the country with many Nigerians making frantic phone calls to ascertain the story’s accuracy.
The presidency however said on Saturday that there was no truth in the news.
Buhari had on Thursday travelled to London, United Kingdom, after writing to the National Assembly that he would be proceeding on a vacation and that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would be performing the duties of the President while he was away.
“The report is hogwash,” the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, simply said when our correspondent contacted him.
Adesina also denied the report on his Twitter handle, praying for those behind it to repent.
“Best wishes to all who wish PMB well. As for those who carry evil rumours, may they receive grace to repent,” he said.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, also took to his Twitter handle to deny the report.
Shehu wrote, “He is alive and well. President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK and be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time.
“He is unlike a past president, who was at Ota with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and attending the Trump inauguration in DC, being in two places at the same time.”
Shortly after the rumor began to spread on Saturday, PUNCH observed that the President’s family members were unperturbed in Aso Rock.
6 on “Presidency Reacts To Reports That Buhari Is Dead”
OH MY GOD! DO I HEAR SOME INFIDELS HAPPY OH HUMAN BEINGS ARE WICKED! OKUKUSEKU ONIPAUN YEUN ! D LORD IS THY STRENGTH GMB ! D EVIL ONES LABOUR IN VAIN INSH ALHA !
Can’t they get us a life broadcast from him! ? When will Nigerian change from their old ways of passing information to people in this modern world. Holiday or not time shall tell.
ANY PERSON THAT WISH BABA DEAT IS ENEMY OF THIS NAJA
every body will dea poor also dea.leders why fear death,or u forget the time u oppress poor & need of ur land.GOD SEE U.
My great baba is not dying until he has completed his good works on Nigeria & lived much longer
buhari is not doing anything 4 nija and besides a man above 70yrs is nt suppose to rule