First elected Osun State Governor and senator representing Osun West, Isiaka Adeleke, is dead.

According to family sources and one of his colleagues, the 62-year-old Senator alias Serubawon died Sunday morning at a hospital in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, hours after he engaged in a political meeting which terminated late Saturday.

Until his death, Mr. Adeleke chaired the Senate committee on capital market.

He was in the Senate for the second time, having first represented Osun West between 2007 and 2011 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He could not return to the Senate in 2011, after he was defeated by Mudashiru Hussein of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria.

Adeleke became the first elected Governor of Osun State in 1991 on the platform of the Social Democratic Party.

He is sponsor of a bill to protect whistleblowers and security informants.

Mr. Adeleke’s colleague in the Senate, Shehu Sani, already expressed his condolence.

“Senator Isiaka Adeleke; a calm, principled and responsible gentleman. He represented his people with maturity, dignity and distinction. Adieu,” Mr. Sani said