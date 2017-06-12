Ademola Adeleke, the younger brother to the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, has emerged unopposed for the July 8 by-election within the ruling All Progressive Congress( APC), in Osun West Senatorial District.

The younger Adeleke was declared unopposed to grab the party’s ticket, following the disqualification of his only opponent in the race, Senator Mudashir Husein, who is a serving commissioner in the state.

DAILY POST reports that a 5-man panel was set up by the National Secretariat of the APC to conduct a thorough screening for aspirants against the June 12 primary.

Meanwhile, during the process, three out of the five aspirants that picked up nomination forms as at Friday stepped down midway into the screening exercise, leaving Ademola Adeleke and senator Mudashir Husein in the race.

The panel, however, frowned at the candidacy of Husein, who they said ought to have resigned his appointment as a Commissioner at least 30 days before expressing interest to contest for the vacant senatorial seat.

The panel, base on this sacrosanct electoral issue subsequently disqualified Husein, and automatically made Adeleke unopposed in the forthcoming primary.

Husein has, however, vowed to appeal the resolution of the panel.