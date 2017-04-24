Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke has finally been buried at his Ede residence after his corpse was brought to the residence from the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital.

The Chief Immam of Ede, Alhaji Moshood Akaje performed the funeral prayers at about 11:03 am.

Adeleke’s body was immediately buried after the prayers amidst tears by families, friends and political associates. Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti and Ibikule Amosun of Ogun, were among the dignitaries that attended the burial.

The Osun Government has also declared a 3-day mourning in the state in owner of the departed Senator.

See more photos below;



