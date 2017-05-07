The coroner inquest instituted by Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola into the death of of the first civilian governor of the state, Senator Isiaka Adeleke has been rejected by the late lawmaker’s family.

Deji Adeleke who is the immediate younger brother of the deceased, Deji Adeleke, read the family’s address at a press briefing in his residence in Ede on Sunday, May 7.

He said the outcome of the inquest had been predetermined.

The briefing also has Ademola; Dupe Adeleke-Sani and other members of the family in attendance.

Deji Adeleke said, ” The family hereby denounces in its entirety the ill advised and self serving coroner’s inquest ordered by the Osun State Government purportedly set up to determine the cause of death of our dearly beloved Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.

“We condemn in strictest terms the continuous politicization attempts by the state of this great loss to our family, particularly the ordering of this inquest at a time we are still coming to terms with the harsh reality of his sudden departure and the pain and grief therefrom.

“We have been reliably informed by credible sources that the outcome of the kangaroo inquest is already predetermined by the state and designed to serve its own interest with distorted facts and misinformation which will clearly not be in the interest of the good people of Osun in general and the Adeleke family in particular.”

Adeleke died in early of Sunday April 23 after he was said to have attended to guests till around 2:am the same day.