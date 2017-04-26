Tunji Adeleke has alleged that his late father, Isiaka Adeleke was killed because he was preparing to contest in the 2018 governorship election in Osun State.

Although one of the sons of the late lawmaker representing Osun-West at the Senate did not state how he was killed, he however disclosed that Adeleke was killed by some forces because he stood a good chance of emerging the governor of the state again.

Tunji, who said this in a snapchat on Tuesday, April 25 said that some persons, who he did not name, eliminated his dad because they considered him a big threat to their ambition ahead of the next year election.

He said it was curious that his father, who was hale and hearty on Saturday preceding his sudden death and was awake till around 2am on Sunday morning, could die a few hours later without showing any sign of sickness.

Tunji believed that his dad was killed by those who were jealous of his influence and money which he said they wanted by all means.

His claim was not different from the position of many of Adeleke’s supporters, who said that their benefactor was poisoned at one of the social functions he attended within the state on Saturday.