Isis has claimed responsibility for the Manchester Arena attack, hailing the bomber as a “soldier of the caliphate”.

The terrorist group released statements in several languages through its central media body praising the atrocity, claiming more than 100 “crusaders” were killed or wounded at the “shameless” concert.

“With Allah’s grace and support, a soldier of the Khilafah [caliphate] managed to place explosive devices in the midst of the gatherings of the crusaders in the British city of Manchester,” said the English version.

It suggested the atrocity was not a suicide attack, despite police statements saying the perpetrator died at the scene, and did not name him as a “martyr”.

Isis said the attack aimed to terrorise “infidels…in response to their transgressions against the lands of the Muslims”.

The release of a lengthy official claim so quickly after the bombing suggested the attacker had been in direct contact with ISIS militants.

The group’s supporters had been circulating an unverified video claiming to show a masked English-speaking militant claiming responsibility for the Manchester attack.

But analysts pointed out that a flag positioned behind the man was not the symbol most commonly associated with Isis, which he did not refer to by its usual name. It was unclear when it was filmed.

The blast killed 22 people and injured dozens more at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.