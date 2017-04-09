ISIS has claimed responsibility for two Egyptian church bombings, which killed at least 37 people and left over a hundred wounded.

The blasts took place as Egypt’s Coptic Christian community celebrated Palm Sunday.

The first explosion in Tanta, north of Cairo, killed 26 people and wounded more than 70.

This was followed by another at a nearby police training centre, although it is not clear if there were any injuries.

Just a few hours later, another blast in front of a Christian Cathedral in Alexandria, around 70 miles from Tanta, killed at least 11 people and injured 35.

It is understood that Coptic Pope Tawadros II, the head of the Coptic Church, was inside the Alexandria Cathedral at the time of the explosion.

Initial reports indicate the Pope is safe, according to Egyptian Streets.

ISIS have since claimed responsibility for the attacks, according to a pro-IS news agency.