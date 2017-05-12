Police have arraigned a renowned cleric, Sheikh Nasiru Bazallah, before a Kano Magistrate Court for allegedly insulting the Emir of Kano, Mallam Lamido Sanusi, with the intent to provoke a breach of peace.

The prosecution alleged that the cleric incited disturbance and attempted to defame the character of the monarch, contrary to Section 114, 392 and 399 of the penal code.

First Information Report stated that on May 8, 2017 Emir Sanusi lodged a complaint to the Kano State Commissioner of Police, alleging that the defendant, on March 20, 2017, acted in a manner which defamed the monarch’s character.

Furthermore, the report alleged that the Islamic scholar gathered his adherents at Goron Dutse quarters, where he made statements to incite disturbance and defame the monarch.

But the defendant said the allegations levelled against him were false, urging the court to admit him to bail.

However, police prosecutor, Inspector Haziel Ledapwa, informed the court that police investigation was still in progress.

In his ruling, the presiding magistrate, Hassan Fagge, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1m, including two reliable sureties.

He ruled that the two sureties must be directors at any federal ministry.