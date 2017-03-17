The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding the health implications of Fanta and Sprite drinks produced in Nigeria.

This comes three days after a Lagos High Court ruled that NAFDAC should give the Nigeria Bottling Company, NBC, 90 days to include on all bottles of Fanta and Sprite that the content cannot be taken with Vitamin C.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in its own reaction yesterday had also filed an appeal and a motion to stay execution of a judgement on Sprite and Fanta soft drinks. Read here

Adewole who reacted in a series of tweets on Thursday directed the National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, to collaborate with the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON in addressing Nigerians on the safety of Coca Cola products.

He also called for an urgent meeting with SON on Friday (today), saying the issue goes beyond the legal aspects of a court verdict.

“It is about morality; Nigerians can trust us to put their safety first. God bless”, he said.

See his tweets below

Nigerians are justifiably angry as it concerns the recent verdict of a case involving an exporter, NAFDAC & NBC (producers of Coca-cola) /1 — Prof. Isaac Adewole (@IsaacFAdewole) March 16, 2017

I have instructed NAFDAC to liaise with SON to address Nigerians immediately concerning the safety of Coca-cola products made in Nigeria /2 — Prof. Isaac Adewole (@IsaacFAdewole) March 16, 2017

Is Coca-Cola being produced in Nigeria safe?

Is the acidity level acceptable?

What is the difference btwn Coca-Cola products in 🇳🇬 & 🇬🇧? /3 — Prof. Isaac Adewole (@IsaacFAdewole) March 16, 2017