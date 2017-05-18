President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the 2017 budget despite being on medical vacation in the United Kingdom according to a Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters, Ita Enang.

His position overrules that of Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, who had stated that his principal will sign the budget.

“Just so we are clear: when the time comes, everything is set, & he is satisfied, Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo will assent to the 2017 Budget,” he tweeted on Wednesday night.

But in an interview with Channels TV also on Wednesday, May 17, Enang stated that the budget would be transmitted to President Buhari who will sign it and then transfer it to acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

He also confirmed that the Presidency received the budget on Wednesday afternoon.

The 2017 budget will be transmitted to Mr president and the President will assent to the budget.

”The acting President is in office and when the budget is transmitted, it will go through the processes and all those other questions will answer itself,” he said.

He said this Wednesday afternoon while addressing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting.

Reacting to a question on whether the budget will be signed by Osinbajo or taken to Buhari in London, the minister said: “When it (the budget) is transmitted to the Presidency, that decision (on who to sign) will be taken‎.”