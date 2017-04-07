A former presidential adviser, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa has said she will on Friday(today) defect to the Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress.

Ita-Giwa, who disclosed this on Thursday in Calabar, said she was moving from the Peoples Democratic Party to join her contemporaries in the APC.

She said, “I have been idle in the PDP for over one year now. It is time for me to move on politically with my huge Bakassi supporters.

“Besides, nearly all my contemporaries are in the APC. SO, it is time for me to join them and work for the progress of the party at the state and national levels.”

Ita-Giwa was elected senator representing Cross River South Senatorial District under the platform of the All Peoples Party from May 1999 to May 2003.

After leaving the senate in 2003, she joined the PDP, and became former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters.