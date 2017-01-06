Confederation of African Football (CAF) at the GLO/CAF awards held yesterday, January 5 unveiled Africa finest XI and Super Eagles players missed out but managed to make the bench thanks to Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Below is the list of Africa’s finest XI;

Goalkeeper: Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast, PSG), Aymen Abdennour (Tunisia, Valencia), Eric Bailly (Ivory Coast, Manchester United), Joyce Lomalisa (DR Congo, AS Vita).

Midfielders: Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns), Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & TP Mazembe), Keegan Dolly (S’Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns),

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon, Borussia Dortmund), Sadio Mane (Senegal, Liverpool), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria, Leicester City)

Substitutes

Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia, Etoile), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal, Napoli), Salif Coulibaly (Mali, TP Mazembe), Islam Slimani (Algeria, Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Roma), Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria, Man City), Alex Iwobi (Nigeria, Arsenal).