Iyabo Ojo, Nollywood actress, director, and producer took to Instagram to share her thoughts on marriage with ladies. The mother of two advised ladies to always consider their happiness in marriage.

See below:

‘Ladies, Not every man who cheats on u is bad! it’s in their nature to cheat as every man has a bit of it deposited in them. He may love u but still cheat on u, as long as he respect, care n keeps it far away from u.

it’s a twisted world my dear but that’s just d fact. if u find one who doesn’t cheat on u then u are extremely blessed but A man who makes u feel less of ur self, a man who enjoys seeing u beg n wail, a man who doesn’t care if u fall into depression a million times until U run mad, a man who makes u feel like nothing, a man who throws ur love back 2 ur face @ every given opportunity, a man who feels u are so unattractive that he doesn’t want to take u out anymore giving u that low self esteem, a man who never appreciate anything u do for him, a man who feels ur opinion doesn’t count, a man who feels u shld be seen n not heard, a man who feels without him u are nothing, a man who will only have u when he wants u, a man who doesn’t fight for u, a man who condemns u to his friends n side chicks, a man who looks @ u with so much irritation, a man who flaunts his side chick in front of u, a man who is physically & mentally abusive towards u n sometimes ur kids, a Man U have to always beg to perform his manly duty b4 he agrees to touch u!

That man is so bad n so wrong 4 u, stop asking me what shld I do?

Oh the society n my friends will mock me, oh my kids! Hello woman, wake up he doesn’t love you, stop looking for excuses for him, his love was never real in d first place.

Mrs is not a do or die matter, ur happiness shld always come first, u shld always come first, it’s only when u are in the right frame of mind that u can take gud care of ur kids.

For the record, mothers who vent their anger on their kids for failed husband issues shld stop it! No be them send u message, u made d choice n it turned out wrong, u can always make it right without him!

u either die trying or take a reality check n walk out! it’s never too late! If u stay in it well – all d best! Its a lost battle n u are on ur own. Ur happiness must always come first if u turly want to live for ur kids n urself

#strongwomen #strongmothers #strongwomensupportingrealwomen’