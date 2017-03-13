The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has announced that it will begin sale of 2017 UTME application form on Monday 20th March, 2017.

This was announced on its twitter account on Monday morning. JAMB however said for Direct Entry Candidates, the application form will be on sale from Sunday 23rd April, 2017.

The forms will be on sale till Wednesday 19th April, 2017. The examination body said while sales of the application form will end on 19 April, the registration portal closes on Saturday 22nd April 2017.

JAMB also announced that UTME 2017 fee is N5,500.

The fee includes registration fees, reading text and all other Document (Syllabus and Brochure), according to JAMB.

The examination body also announced that UTME 2017 examinations will take place from 6 May to 20 May, 2017.

Note: UTME Exams will hold everyday between 6th of May and 20th of May, 2017. except May 12th when some students might be sitting WAEC Further maths.