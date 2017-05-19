The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 21-year-old candidate of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for bringing firearms into one of the centres at the ongoing examinations in Nasarawa State.

The state’s commandant, Bashir Lawal-Kano, told journalists in Lafia about the arrest on Thursday, May 18.

He said that the suspect was arrested at the Nasarawa State Polytechnic centre during a search at the entrance to the hall.

Lawal-Kano said the suspect was found to be in possession of a locally-made pistol and two rounds of live ammunition.

He said upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that someone gave him the gun for safe keeping.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court for illegal possession of firearms, adding that even registered guns were not allowed at examination centres.