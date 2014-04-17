The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has released the results of the universities matriculation examination held nationwide on April 12. The board also invalidated the results of 36,164 students.
The Registrar of JAMB, Dibu Ojerinde, made this known on Thursday at a news conference on the release of the results in Bwari, Abuja.
He said 24 candidates scored 250 points and above in the examination. He also said 315,401 candidates scored between 170 to 199 points, while 108,488 candidates scored between 200 to 249 points.
He said this was the outcome of the Paper Pencil Test (PPT) and Dual Based Test (DBT) conducted in all the centres across the federation.
Mr. Ojerinde said 990,179 applied for the PPT while 25,325 applied for the DBT, making a total of 1,015,504 applications for both modes of testing.
He said 275, 282 candidates scored below 150 points, 122,159 scored between 150 to 159 points while 115,456 scored 160 to 169 points in the PPT mode.
According to him, there were 174 visually impaired candidates.
He said the board invalidated 36,164 results and withheld 2,494 others with 37,315 absentees.
According to him, the board experienced remarkable decrease in the number of applicants that registered for the PPT during conduct of this year’s exercise.
“This is attributed to the growing confidence of candidates in the CBT,” Mr. Ojerinde said.
He stated that candidates would be allowed to change their choice of institutions and courses only once from the date of release of the results.
“The board has made adequate arrangements for candidates to check for UTME results online via the organisation’s website: www.jambresult.com using their registration numbers,” he said.
