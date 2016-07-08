The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has released the grading system for admission into tertiary institutions for the 2016/2017 session.

The announcement was made after an extensive one-week meeting between officials of JAMB, stakeholders, universities and other tertiary institutions’ administrators.

The admission process would work for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UMTE) candidates and direct entry (DE) students while universities are to charge fees for screening of candidates at the end of the process for admission.

The board explained that the new method uses a point system, which is divided into other processes, that is easy to understand.

See the Official JAMB Grading system for 2016/2017 admission

JAMB SCORE GRADE POINTS

180 – 185 ————————20 points

186 – 190————————21points

191 -195————————-22points

196 – 200———————–23points

201 – 205———————–24points

206 – 210———————–25 points

211 – 215———————–26 points

216 -220————————27 points

221 -225————————28 points

226 -230————————29 points

231 -235————————30 points

236 – 240———————–31 points

241 – 245———————–32 points

246 -250————————33 points

251 -300———————– (34- 43points)

300 -400———————–(44 – 60 points)

WAEC / NECO O’LEVEL GRADE POINTS

1. Single sitting——————- 10 points

2. Combined Results————- 2 points

A1——————————6 points

B2 and B3———————4 points

C4 – C6————————3 points

For example

David George G. scored 205 in UTME = 24 points

He applies for Political Science

He presents only one WAEC result=10 points

He has 5 credits in the necessary subjects (3 x 5) =15 points

His total points =49 points.

He will now await the school to release the cut off point for his Course.