The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has released the grading system for admission into tertiary institutions for the 2016/2017 session.
The announcement was made after an extensive one-week meeting between officials of JAMB, stakeholders, universities and other tertiary institutions’ administrators.
The admission process would work for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UMTE) candidates and direct entry (DE) students while universities are to charge fees for screening of candidates at the end of the process for admission.
The board explained that the new method uses a point system, which is divided into other processes, that is easy to understand.
See the Official JAMB Grading system for 2016/2017 admission
JAMB SCORE GRADE POINTS
180 – 185 ————————20 points
186 – 190————————21points
191 -195————————-22points
196 – 200———————–23points
201 – 205———————–24points
206 – 210———————–25 points
211 – 215———————–26 points
216 -220————————27 points
221 -225————————28 points
226 -230————————29 points
231 -235————————30 points
236 – 240———————–31 points
241 – 245———————–32 points
246 -250————————33 points
251 -300———————– (34- 43points)
300 -400———————–(44 – 60 points)
WAEC / NECO O’LEVEL GRADE POINTS
1. Single sitting——————- 10 points
2. Combined Results————- 2 points
A1——————————6 points
B2 and B3———————4 points
C4 – C6————————3 points
For example
David George G. scored 205 in UTME = 24 points
He applies for Political Science
He presents only one WAEC result=10 points
He has 5 credits in the necessary subjects (3 x 5) =15 points
His total points =49 points.
He will now await the school to release the cut off point for his Course.
