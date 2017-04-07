Registration for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination has been put on hold for 52 hours.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board made the announcement in Abuja on Friday, April 7.

The decision was aimed at preventing any disruption during the conduct of the UTME mock examinations scheduled for Saturday.

The examination body, which put the suspension hour between 8:00pm on April 7 (Friday) and 12:00am on April 10 (Monday), said one million candidates have registered for the exam so far.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, who made the announcement at a press briefing in Abuja, however said candidates could also go to banks, NIPOST, Interswitch or Remita to procure PINs for registration on Monday.

According to him, there will be no sale of forms, registration and biometric capturing at the various centres in which the mock examinations would take place.

‎He said the mock examinations for interested candidates taking place on Saturday was intended to familiarise the candidates with the Computer-Based Test systems and generally forecast the challenges that may surface in order to proactively address them.