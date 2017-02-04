The recently released from prison former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori on Saturday morning arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport and he is currently on his way to his hometown, Oghara in Delta State.

James Ibori had, on Friday, appeared before a Southwark Crown court in London for his asset forfeiture hearing.

He regained his freedom in December 2016 after spending four-and-a-half years in a United Kingdom prison for money laundering.

The British Government had accused him of stealing about $250m from the Delta State Government part of which was used in buying six houses and luxury vehicles in the UK, the United States and South Africa.