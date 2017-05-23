A United Kingdom Court on Monday, May 22 awarded a derisory £1 in damages to former Delta State governor, Mr. James Ibori, on Monday, who claimed he was unlawfully detained.

The ex-convict had on February 3 after completing his prison for sentence for corruption-related crimes launched his claim for damages for false imprisonment and breach of his rights under the 1998 Human Rights.

He demanded £4,000 in damages for being detained by United Kingdom Home Secretary, Amber Rudd.

But the judge, Mrs. Justice Cheema-Grubb, ruled that the convicted politician is only entitled to a nominal £1 of the sum for the claimed breaches of his human rights.

In her ruling on Monday, Mrs. Cheema Grubb declared that Mr. Ibori was unlawfully held for one day, 18 hours and 10 minutes between December 20 and 21 last year, adding that the Home Secretary “failed to have regard to her limits to detain”, following a failure to hold effective confiscation proceedings in respect of a sum of money estimated to be £57million.

“In this case, the secretary of state has been wrong-footed by the failure of the prosecution to achieve determination of its confiscation proceedings against Mr. Ibori prior to his release from prison on license,” the judge ruled.

In rejecting Mr. Ibori’s bid to get thousands of pounds in compensatory damages, Mrs. Cheema Grubb ruled: “There is no compensatory loss to Mr. Ibori and I fix nominal damages at £1.”

The former Delta State governor was extradited to the United Kingdom from Dubai for trial in February 2012 and prosecuted with evidence provided by the Metropolitan Police. He subsequently pleaded guilty to 10 serious criminal charges related to stealing of huge sums of public funds during his two terms as Delta State governor.

He was sentenced in April 2012 at Southwark Crown Court to 13-year imprisonment for fraud verging on £50million, and an order for his deportation as a foreign criminal was made in May 2015.

Ibori returned to the country in February to a tumultuous welcome in his country home after spending about five years in jail for fraud.

It was reported that he was deported, but his aide insists he left the UK by his own will.