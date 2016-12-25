It has been uncovered that the recently released former Delta State Governor, James Ibori was reportedly paid N250m by the state government, while he served a 13-year sentence in a United Kingdom jail.

PUNCH reports that the monies were paid between 2012 and 2016 and that the said amount was part of the entitlement due to a former Governor of the state.

An ex-Governor is entitled to N50m annually, according to the Delta State Governor and Deputy Governor Pension Rights and Other Benefits Law 2005 which was later amended in 2009.

In 2012, the then Commissioner for Information, Mr. Chike Ohgeah, said: “The truth is that like every other elected governor who had served the state, Ibori was paid his pension entitlement and other benefits alongside his deputy under existing law.

“The law is the Delta State Governor and Deputy Governor Pension Rights and Other Benefits Law 2005 and the Delta State Governor and Deputy Governor Pension Rights and Other Benefits (Amendment) Law 2009.”

Chief Press Secretary to the Delta State Governor, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, said that the state will not breach the law by refusing to pay Ibori his entitlements.

He said: “If Ibori is entitled to pension by law, we will not take it away from him because that will be breaching the law. Even if he is owed, it is sure that he deserves the entitlements.”